Ballygunner put in dominant display to see off Ballyea and retain Munster crown

Ballygunner (Waterford) 1-23 Ballyea (Clare) 0-17

Ballygunner retained their Munster club hurling title with a performance of real authority in Thurles on Saturday afternoon. A blistering display from their inside forwards, who contributed 1-11 from play, led the onslaught from the Waterford side, but in the second half they were dominant all over the pitch, wearing down Ballyea’s gallant resistance.

Ballygunner trailed just twice in the match and were never behind after Patrick Fitzgerald scored the only goal of the game 10 minutes before half-time. Ballyea brought huge aggression and energy to their effort, and it slowed the champions for a while, but they couldn’t sustain it for 60 minutes, and Ballygunner’s withering slickness was just too much for the Clare champions.

Ballygunner led by three points at the break, 1-11 to 0-11, after a topsy-turvy first half. The champions surged into an early lead, 0-5 to 0-2 after 10 minutes, nimbly skirting Ballyea’s best attempts to disrupt their smooth passing.

READ MORE

But then Tony Kelly exploded into the game, landing five points in a row for Ballyea, including a pair of beauties from play – one off his left from distance, and one off his right on the run. His long-distance free-taking was terrific too and he pushed them a point in front 10 minutes before half-time.

Ballygunner, though, carried a constant goal threat and it was finally realised when Fitzgerald finished a surging move. There was a suspicion of a thrown pass early in the build-up, but once Pauric Mahony took possession they had an overlap, and Mahony delayed the scoring pass with optimum timing. Young Fitzgerald has been one of the sensations of the club championship and he finished coolly to the corner.

Ballyea held tough early in the second half, but they simply didn’t have the variety of scoring threats that Ballygunner possessed, after a while that deficiency told. Kelly didn’t shoot his first wide until after he had struck his 10th point, but when his influence dimmed a little in the final quarter, Ballyea weren’t able to make up the difference.

At the other end, Ballygunner continued to pick off their points. Pauric Mahony was outstanding once again, and long before the end all of their starting forwards had scored from play.