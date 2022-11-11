Craig Dias backs Mannion and McCaffrey to slot seamlessly back into Dublin set-up

Craig Dias believes Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey could prove to be the game-changers as Dublin endeavour to overthrow Kerry’s reign as All-Ireland champions.

The decisions of Mannion and McCaffrey to rejoin the fold for 2023 is seen as a major boost to Dublin’s chances, after Dessie Farrell’s men had come up short over the last two seasons.

Dias and Mannion are Kilmacud clubmates. Despite the ankle injury suffered by Mannion in September, Dias believes the three-time All Star will return to a Dublin jersey as strong and lethal as when he left off.

“Definitely, we could see it at training week-in and week-out up until the injury,” says Dias. “I definitely think he is capable of doing it, Jack McCaffrey as well.

“I was really surprised when I heard [Paul] was going back in but I’m delighted for him as well. He has that itch again to go back in with Dublin. Jack McCaffrey even said it, it wasn’t there in 2019. And the buzz is back for him. I think they’ll be big additions because they’re going to be really, really focused.

“They’re going to put in that work to get back to what it takes to play intercounty football. All that strength training, all that conditioning. They’re going to be a massive addition to Dessie and the group.”

Dias knows the challenges that come with returning to intercounty football. After a seven-year absence he was called up to the Dublin squad during the early stages of the 2020 National League. But then Covid closed everything down and he was not involved during the winter championship later that year.

“It was the very start of our club season, so I didn’t really have any of the conditioning. Yes, I had the gym work but that was a big gulf,” recalls the 32-year-old. “You need a good block of training. If you ask me now would I be better suited, yes, because we’re in the middle of a campaign, I’m fit. So Mannion just needs to get that back. It’s not difficult. He just needs a training block in place and to be focused on that.”

Jack McCaffrey is another to return to the Dublin set-up. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

And Dias can understand why there is a sense around Dublin of the band getting back together for one last big show-stopping tour in 2023. Having dominated the game for so long, the fact Dublin have not got their hands on the Sam Maguire since 2020 does provide them with fresh motivation.

“It could be the manner in which they lost last year,” suggests Dias. “If they had Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion, they possibly could have got over the line.

“I’m just speculating, but that could have warranted for them to come back in. Maybe there is a different focus there now, ‘Let’s just go for one.’”

There has been speculation former manager Pat Gilroy might also be poised to link up as part of Dessie Farrell’s management team for next season. Dias worked under Gilroy during the latter’s spell as Dublin boss and if that scenario plays out the Kilmacud midfielder feels it would be another positive for the group.

“Pat is extremely organised. He’s a really good man-manager as well. He’ll get the most out of the players so those that want that bit of self-efficacy, who want to be the best they can be, he’ll help get that out of them.

“He had us playing really good football. He had a kicking game and then from a defensive set-up as well, we knew what we had to do. So he is a strategist. But then, one of his key strengths that I saw, was how he got the most out of players.”

Dias is currently building towards a Leinster club SFC semi-final against Portarlington. He has been one of Kilmacud’s best players this season, capping his form with a stunning goal against Naas last Sunday. It has led to the inevitable talk of another Dublin recall?

“Would they have me back? You’ll have to ask the question to them. Would I like to go back? Would I be open to it? I don’t know. It’s a time commitment thing as well. I’ve a young family here, I’ve a job that I’m trying to progress in there. There’s loads of aspects to it.”

Craig Dias was speaking at the launch of this year's GOAL Mile campaign, supported by AIB.