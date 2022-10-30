Galway SFC Final: Peter Cooke’s goal helps secure second title for Moycullen

Moycullen 1-10 Salthill/Knocknacarra 1-9

Galway captain Seán Kelly said Moycullen’s second county title in three years, having never won it before, is particularly sweet and he hailed their composure in seeing off the challenge of John O’Mahony’s Salthill/Knocknacarra in a tense final at Pearse Stadium.

Their hero was Peter Cooke, who missed their maiden success two years ago and Galway’s march to this year’s All-Ireland final as he is working in the United States, who fisted home the match-winning goal four minutes from time.

Moycullen, who only came up from intermediate seven years ago, have become a force in Galway after decades in the wilderness which saw them reach just one final, back in 1977, prior to this golden era.

READ MORE

They contributed six players to the Galway squad which reached the All-Ireland final this year and they are the only dual senior side in the county, following years of developing underage talent in both codes.

And they showed in this one in front of around 6,000 at the sunny Salthill venue that they have mastered how to win tight games.

“We weren’t happy with how we performed in the first half, came in at half-time and just had to reset, have patience up front and work the ball a bit better,” said Kelly.

“We kind of snapped at our shots in the first half, we worked a bit better in the second half, ticking away at the scores and thankfully got a lucky enough goal to rob it from Salthill but we’ll take it, we’ll enjoy it.”

Neither side made use of the strong wind and Salthill/Knocknacarra, bidding for their fourth title and first in a decade, were in a strong position when led by 1-5 to 0-6 at the break despite playing against the strong wind.

They got a huge boost after five minutes when wing back Daniel O’Flaherty went forward and his shot dipped into the right corner of the net after the two captains Rob Finnerty and Dessie Conneely had exchanged points.

The Moycullen response to the goal was superb and they hit four points in just over three minutes with Kelly, Conneely, Cooke and Owen Gallagher finding the target.

Salthill/Knocknacarra played good possession football and made their chances count with Finnerty taking his opening half total to 0-4, two from play. His county team-mate Tomo Culhane pointed a free before the break, with Moycullen’s only score in the closing 21 minutes of the half coming from centre back David Wynne.

Two pointed frees from Conneely levelled things after 49 minutes and the sides twice exchanged points before Evan Nolan looked set to steer Salthill/Knocknacarra to their fourth title when he landed two superb points.

But then Cooke struck when he connected with Owen Gallagher’s high ball which hung in the wind to edge Moycullen in front four minutes from time.

And Moycullen, managed again to success by former Roscommon player Don Connellan, held on for victory, and having won two years ago during Covid, they will celebrate this one with gusto.

MOYCULLEN: A Power; C Dein, N Mulcahy, C Corcoran; E Kelly, D Wynne (0-1), M Moughan; P Cooke (1-1, one free), T Clarke; G Davoran, S Kelly (0-1), P Kelly; M O’Reilly, O Gallagher (0-2), D Connelly 0-5, four frees).

Subs: A Claffey for Dein (h-t), N Walsh for Davoran (47), C Bohan for O’Reilly (61).

SALTHILL/KNOCKNACARRA: R Lavelle; W Finnerty, G Armstrong, E McFadden; C Sweeney, E Deeley, D O Flaherty (1-0); J Maher, M Culhane; D Hunt, E Murphy (0-1), S Ó Leidhinn (0-1); B Conlon, T Culhane (0-1, one free), R Finnerty (0-4, two frees).

Subs: C Power for B Conlon, E Nolan (0-2) for Hunt (both 44 mins), M Thompson for O Leidhin (52), P Kitt for M Culhane (59).

Referee: Martin Flaherty