Kilmacud Crokes in familiar territory, while it is largely uncharted waters for Na Fianna

It is Dublin senior football final day on Sunday as Kilmacud Crokes face Na Fianna in a time-honoured marriage of something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue.

Kilmacud Crokes are old hands at this now, aiming to retain the title and claim a third championship in five years, while it is largely uncharted waters for this group of Na Fianna players, with the club contesting a first county senior football decider since 2005.

Something borrowed, Shane Walsh is currently on loan to Crokes from his home club of Kilkerrin-Clonberne in Galway, while blue is very much the colour of the season for Paul Mannion. On the same weekend it was revealed he was to get tangled back up in the blue of Dublin once more, Mannion suffered a serious ankle injury that now has him sidelined. Blue, indeed.

What one hand gives, the other takes away. Still, if you are to lose a player of Mannion’s ability, having Walsh to fall back on kind of helps to soften the blow.

“When we had Paul fit and he was at 11, maybe Shane had a different type of a role then. I suppose the last day his job was at 11, but it might change again on Sunday,” said Shane Cunningham, the Kilmacud captain. “But wherever Shane is on the pitch he is going to influence things, he’s that type of player.”

When news first emerged of Walsh’s imminent transfer to the Stillorgan club, it reheated the debate on high-profile players moving to successful clubs in the capital. But on a personal front, Cunningham realised getting a place up front was about to get more difficult. “Yeah, I thought he was going to take my spot, that’s what I was worried about,” he smiled.

“Ah no, when there was talk of him coming in there was natural excitement about having a player like that around. When any player joins the group there is always maybe a concern with how they fit in, whether they are coming up from the minors or coming in from the outside, and to be fair to Shane he has made a massive effort to get to know everybody.

Kilmacud Crokes' Shane Cunningham celebrates scoring against Thomas Davis in the Dublin senior football championship semi-final in Parnell Park. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

“We are a close group off the pitch as well, we socialise a lot. and he has made a massive effort to socialise with us off the pitch. He has integrated himself really well with the club, he has volunteered his time coaching, he was out at the ladies final as well, supporting the club, so he has made a massive effort to get to know people right around the club.

“Some of the stuff he does in training is unbelievable. I said last year that I don’t try to copy Paul Mannion too much, and I don’t try to copy Shane Walsh too much either because I’d just make a fool of myself.”

Having played alongside Mannion for so many years, Cunningham was gutted to see him suffer another serious injury. However, he believes Mannion will still get himself fit and progress to have a big season with Dublin in 2023.

“I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that when he does go back in with Dublin that he will be one of the best players in the country,” said Cunningham. “I know it was club level, but I think everybody could see last year the talent he has, so I’m sure when he goes back in he’ll be at a really high level.”

Crokes have only ever managed to claim back-to-back Dublin senior football titles once, 2004-05, so Robbie Brennan’s side are hoping to match that achievement by winning at Parnell Park on Sunday, 4.30pm.

Na Fianna haven’t won the title since 2001, so while Crokes might have the edge in experience they must try match the hunger of the Mobhi Road outfit.

“Last year we played them in the quarter-final of Dublin and it was a game we only got out of by the skin of our teeth – we cleared the ball off the line in the last minute – so we are under no illusions how dangerous they are,” added Cunningham.

“They have some phenomenal players right throughout the pitch, and they haven’t won it in a long time as well, so I’m sure they will be extremely motivated and we’ll have to be at our very best.”

This is the first of two big days out for both clubs, as they will meet each other in the county senior hurling final next weekend.

“The buzz around Stillorgan is very good,” said Cunningham. “To be part of it is special.”

Dublin SFC final: Kilmacud Crokes v Na Fianna, Sunday, Parnell Park, 4.30pm