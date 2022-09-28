Armagh’s Aidan Nugent sees red card from Galway brawl overturned

Armagh’s Aidan Nugent has successfully overturned the red card he received in the Orchard County’s All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Galway.

Both the Armagh vice-captain and Galway captain Seán Kelly were sent off before the start of extra-time by referee David Coldrick as a result of the melee that erupted at the end of full-time of the drawn game at Croke Park.

Video evidence indicated both players might have been selected in a case of mistaken identity, as the footage shows them on a number of occasions during the row trying to calm the situation down.

Rian O'Neill keeps Armagh hopes alive with an 79th minute equaliser to force extra-time against Galway. An incredible fightback.



Violent scenes then erupt as the full-time whistle goes, including an apparent eye gouge, as the teams head for the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/KO6qbjHdRC — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 26, 2022

Both players missed extra-time, but Kelly was cleared to play in the All-Ireland semi-final for Galway against Derry. Nugent also sought a hearing of his dismissal and it is believed there was broad agreement from disciplinary officials that the red card should be rescinded, which means the Cullyhanna clubman will be available for the start of Armagh’s Division One National League campaign in 2023.

Greg McCabe is also understood to have challenged his sending off from the same game, but that decision was upheld by the Central Hearings Committee. McCabe was shown a straight red card for a high hit on Galway’s Matthew Tierney in the 61st minute of the quarter-final, at a stage when Galway led by two points.

As McCabe had also seen red during Armagh’s National League game against Tyrone in February, the repeat Category III offence means he stands to miss the first two games of next year’s campaign, unless he was to be successful with a possible case to the Central Appeals Committee.