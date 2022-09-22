Vinny Corey confirmed as new Monaghan manager

Monaghan have appointed Vinny Corey as manager of the county footballers. The long running saga of finding a successor to Séamus McEnaney came to an end on Thursday evening with a statement from the county committee.

“Monaghan GAA are delighted to announce Vinnie Corey as our new senior football manager.

“Vinnie with his backroom team of Martin Corey, Dermot McArdle and Gabriel Bannigan were ratified at tonight’s county committee meeting in the Four Seasons Hotel, Monaghan for a three-year term. The backroom team will be finalised in the coming weeks.”

Corey had a distinguished playing career with the county, having made his championship debut in 2003 as wing back in the sensational defeat of then All-Ireland champions Armagh in the Ulster preliminary round.

READ MORE

He went on to win provincial medals under Malachy O’Rourke in 2013 and ‘15 before retiring three years ago. He also served last year as a selector for outgoing manager, McEnaney.

Corey had originally ruled himself out of the succession race but after a series of futile attempts to enlist former Dublin players, Jason Sherlock and then, Ger Brennan, amongst other would-be candidates, Monaghan returned to the Clontibret man, who finally agreed to take charge.