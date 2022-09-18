Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey set for dramatic return to Dublin panel

Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion take in the celebrations after Dublin’s win over Tyrone in the 2018 All-Ireland final at Croke Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey have committed to the Dublin senior football panel for 2023.

Mannion has not been involved since the end of the 2020 campaign, while McCaffrey stepped away midway through that same season but Dessie Farrell has now confirmed both will be back in the Dublin dressing room next year.

“We are very interested at identifying some new players, we have had a lot of new players come into the squad over the last two years and that process continues. Good news is we’ll have Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion rejoining the squad next year so that will be a great help to us in terms of the development and continuous evolution of the team and the squad,” said Farrell.

[ Stars grab the attention as holders Kilmacud see off Cuala in Dublin SFC ]

[ Kilmacud Crokes hopeful Paul Mannion injury is not serious after Cuala win ]

“And of course we’re hoping before the championship ends that we’ll have the sprinkling of one or two more players to bring in and we’ll look forward to the season ahead then.”

READ MORE

Three-time All Star Mannion (29) suffered an ankle injury playing for Kilmacud Crokes on Saturday, but manager Robbie Brennan is hopeful the injury will not see him out long-term.

McCaffrey (28) was Footballer of the Year in 2015 and the return of the exciting pair is seen as a major boost in terms of Dublin’s All-Ireland ambitions in 2023.