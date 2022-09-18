Stars grab the attention as holders Kilmacud see off Cuala in Dublin SFC

Shane Walsh of Kilmacud-Crokes gets away from David O'Dowd in the Dublin SFC quarter-final at Parnell Park. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

They waited in the dark, dancing like mayflies around a gas lamp on each occasion a dressingroom door flashed open and sprayed the corridor with light and steam.

Kids, mostly wearing tops emblazoned with the crest of Kilmacud Crokes, but also some sporting Dublin jerseys – and even one young boy in a Meath GAA hoodie, no doubt persuaded by a parent still clinging to the halcyon days of another era that the green and gold would be a strong look for Parnell Park.

As the TV cameras were packed away, the impish congregation waited for the appearance of the Holy Trinity – Paul Mannion, Shane Walsh and Con O’Callaghan.

“No, it’s only Rory,” one sighed as a player emerged. Only Rory O’Carroll, that two-time All Star.

“Betcha Shane will be last out,” ventured another, oblivious to the fact the Galway forward’s parents were standing only metres away, having made the trip over to see their son play his first full Dublin senior football championship game, a county quarter-final against Cuala.

Shane Walsh made his Galway senior debut in 2013. And yet it feels he has become an overnight success, which is strange for a player whose flair and superhero skillset have for years anointed him as the perfect icon for kids to worship. Treat yourself today and search online for Shane Walsh’s point against Tipperary in 2014.

Of course, there is no mystery to this sudden fandom that has enveloped Walsh, his All-Ireland final performance was the moment he elevated himself to a different sphere in the national consciousness.

David Clifford received the official Man of the Match award, to the victor go the spoils and all that, but over time it will be Walsh’s display that endures.

Still, the enduring image of Saturday evening was the sight of Mannion being helped off the field following his latest injury setback. The extent of the injury will not be known until he undergoes a scan, but Kilmacud manager Robbie Brennan hopes Mannion will feature again during this campaign.

“We think it is a low-grade sprain, we don’t think it seems to be as bad as perhaps it looked in the immediate aftermath. Obviously, it will be a race for the semi-finals in two weeks to see whether he is right or not, but right now we are remaining hopeful he will be okay.”

And Dublin fans can be hopeful too. Both Mannion and Jack McCaffrey are to rejoin Dessie Farrell’s panel for the 2023 season. Both players had stepped away in recent seasons, but are now recommitting to the Dublin cause.

In a game Kilmacud won 0-14 to 1-9, Walsh (0-5) and Mannion (0-4) combined for 0-9 while O’Callaghan scored 0-4 for Cuala.

But it would be wrong to suggest it was all white flags and first bumps, in the second half alone Mannion had three wides while Walsh had two. Both dropped efforts short on occasions during the game as well. O’Callaghan didn’t have as many scoring chances but he was more economical.

“When you work with players of that calibre, you grow as a coach, you take so much from them. They are so open and all operating with a growth mindset, so you are feeding off each other,” said Cuala manager Austin O’Malley.

Mannion’s injury midway through the second half occurred during the same passage of play that ended with Niall O’Callaghan scoring a goal to put Cuala 1-8 to 0-10 ahead. But Kilmacud responded by scoring the next four points – two of which came from Walsh.

“He stood up there at a couple of key moments,” lamented O’Malley, the quirk of a Galway player halting the ambitions of a Mayo man in a Dublin SFC quarter-final not lost on the Cuala boss.

“He has a huge amount of quality in his locker. He has brought a different dimension to Crokes this year and it strengthens their arsenal.”

Kilmacud will now face Thomas Davis in the semi-finals, while Ballyboden play Na Fianna who defeated Whitehall-Colmcille 1-12 to 1-11 at Parnell Park on Saturday.

On Sunday Ballyboden were 3-15 to 3-10 winners over Ballinteer and Thomas Davis got the better of Castleknock, 1-12 to 0-5.

And while the trio of Mannion, Walsh and O’Callaghan attracted most attention on Saturday night, the performance of Michael Fitzsimons in the Cuala defence was highlighted by O’Malley.

“He is a special type of player, his leadership, everything he brings to the pitch and the club is just phenomenal, his appetite to train, his appetite still to learn and grow and push others. He’s an incredible competitor.”

Eventually the kids got their men, autographs scribbled and selfies taken, enough evidence to show off to friends. Those mayflies waited in the dark, only to bask in the afterglow.