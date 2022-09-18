Kilcormac to face Shinrone in Offaly hurling final

Belmont, who have never contested an Offaly senior hurling final, led their semi-final until the dying seconds until Shinrone’s Jason Sampson scored a decisive goal. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Kilcormac-Killoughey will face Shinrone in this year’s Offaly senior hurling final.

Kilcormac were 1-19 to 0-17 winners over Birr at Tullamore on Sunday, while Shinrone advanced to their first decider since 1960 after staging a late-late show in Birr on Saturday by scoring two injury-time goals to beat Belmont, 2-18 to 0-23.

Birr were outplayed in most areas of the field as a goal from Alex Kavanagh helped Kilcormac lead 1-11 to 0-7 at half-time, and the 2017 winners never looked like relinquishing their advantage after the break.

It was heartbreak for Belmont, who have never contested an Offaly senior hurling final, as they led their semi-final until the dying seconds until Shinrone’s Jason Sampson scored a decisive goal in the sixth minute of injury-time.

Belmont were four points ahead entering added time and looked on course to make history, but when Ciarán Cleary’s 61st minute goal reduced the gap to the minimum it set up a grandstand finish, culminating in Sampson’s dramatic winner.

In Limerick, county star Tom Morrissey scored 1-13 as Ahane avoided relegation from the senior grade following a 1-22 apiece draw with Na Piarsaigh, who are through to the semi-finals.

Holders Kilmallock join them in the last four after playing out a 0-24 to 1-21 draw against Doon, who now enter the quarter-finals. Patrickswell’s 1-21 to 2-12 victory over Adare sees them progress to the quarter-final stages also, where South Liberties or Kildimo-Pallaskenry will be their opponents.

Meanwhile, in football, Naas are back in the Kildare decider after a 2-11 to 0-14 victory over Celbridge at St Conleth’s Park. The sides were tied on 0-5 apiece at the interval, but two second-half goals by Darragh Kirwan proved to be the crucial scores as the champions advanced. They await the winners next week’s second semi-final when Clane face Athy.

The Cork SFC semi-finals will see Nemo Rangers face Ballincollig and Castlehaven take on St Finbarr’s.

Ballincollig qualified for the last four with a 4-11 to 1-15 quarter-final win over Carbery. Cian Dorgan scored two first-half penalties to help Ballincollig lead 2-6 to 1-6 at the break, while Darren Murphy also netted twice in the second half.

Nemo Rangers defeated Carbery Rangers 2-4 to 0-9 while Castlehaven were 2-14 to 0-13 victors over Mallow.

Kerins O’Rahillys, beaten finalists in last year’s Kerry SFC, have been knocked out at the group stages following a 3-15 to 0-10 defeat to Dingle.

Kerry star Paul Geaney scored 2-4 for Dingle. Sean O’Shea hit 0-10 (eight frees) as Kenmare Shamrocks beat St Kieran’s, while Dr Crokes were 2-19 to 1-12 winners over Shannon Rangers.