Colm Collins extends Clare stewardship to a 10th season

Colm Collins will remain as Clare senior football manager for a 10th season.

Collins is the longest serving current senior intercounty manager in the country, having first taken on the role in late 2013 when he succeeded Mick O’Dwyer as Banner boss.

Clare, who were in Division 4 when Collins took over, retained their Division 2 league status again in 2022 and advanced all the way the All-Ireland quarter-finals this summer. It was the second time during his tenure that Clare had progressed to the last eight of the championship.

He was ratified for a 10th year at Tuesday night’s county board meeting, at which Michael Neylon was also confirmed as Clare under-20 football manager and Brian O’Connell was appointed county minor hurling boss.