Armagh not to appeal Tiernan Kelly’s six month ban for eye-gouging

The melee after normal time in Galway and Armagh's All-Ireland quarter-final. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Armagh’s Tiernan Kelly has received a 24-week ban for the eye-gouging incident that marred Sunday’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Galway.

Both teams will pay €10,000 fines for the melee after normal time in the match, which was won by Galway after a penalty shoot-out.

Kelly, who missed the contest through injury was not togged out. Armagh GAA say they will accept the proposed bans, following the conclusion of an investigation by the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) this week.

Armagh’s Conor Turbitt and Blaine Hughes, as well as Galway’s Cathal Sweeney have all received proposed one-match penalties. All three were substitutes.

Galway captain Sean Kelly and Armagh’s Aidan Nugent — both were shown red cards ahead of extra-time in Croke Park for ‘contributing to a melee’ — as well as Greg McCabe who was sent off during normal time, have also received proposed one match suspensions. The latter’s suspension is expected to be doubled however, as it is a repeat infraction.

Sean Kelly’s appeal hearing will take place on Friday evening. Galway take on Derry in eights days, on Saturday July 9th, in the All-Ireland semi-final.

A statement from Armagh GAA on Friday read:

“Following the investigation carried out by the CCCC, Armagh GAA can confirm the players and county board have accepted the proposed penalties. There will be no further comment.”