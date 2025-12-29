Archie Ryan signs multi-year contract extension with EF Education-EasyPost

Archie Ryan has secured a contract extension with EF Education-EasyPost, with the American team rewarding him after a strong first two seasons as a pro rider.

The Wicklow cyclist won a stage of the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali in 2024, less than three months after making his debut, and this year finished second overall in the Tour of Austria and fourth on a stage of the Vuelta a España.

“Extending his contract gives him more time to prove that he can win races in the World Tour,” team CEO Jonathan Vaughters said of Ryan on Monday. “He has very specific abilities as a rider, and one of these days, in one of these races that has a really explosive uphill finish, he’s going to pull something special off. We all believe in him.”

Ryan was already due to compete with the squad in 2026 and the length of the extension has not been specified.

The 24-year-old cited the presence of fellow Irish cyclist Ben Healy as a factor in his decision to remain with the team. “I think for anyone, Ben is a huge inspiration. As a friend, it’s special to see a rider like him develop over the last few years,” Ryan said.

“It’s no surprise for the people who know him, but he’s shown a pathway that inspires us to follow. That’s certainly the dream. It’s not an easy task or a certainty, but we want to try and follow in his footsteps.”

He added the relationships he’s built within the team and the faith they have shown in him were instrumental to his decision.

“EF Education-Easy Post believed in me right from the very start. When I came to the team, I’d had a long period of injury, and the team gave me the opportunity to turn things around and grow. Ever since then, I’ve felt right at home,” said Ryan.

“Development for me is about becoming more consistent and adapting to the World Tour. I’ve not quite got into the swing of that yet, but I want to win bike races and get my hands in the air as much as possible. That’s why I ride a bike, so I want to build on my results in one-day races and stage races.

“This is the team that can help me do that.”