Ireland’s Archie Ryan takes fourth in Vuelta Stage 10

Archie Ryan (EF Education-EasyPost) crosses the line to finish stage 10 of La Vuelta. Photograph: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

Ireland’s Archie Ryan finished fourth in Stage 10 of La Vuelta to earn his first top-five result of the race.

Tuesday’s 175km stage covered 2,910m of elevation gain, including a 9.4km Category 1 climb to the summit.

Ryan, racing for EF Education-EasyPost, crossed the line one minute five seconds behind stage winner Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) to climb to 44th in the general classification.

The 23-year-old from Wicklow also jumped to ninth in the fight for the points-based green jersey.

Australian Vine went for broke in the closing kilometres to overtake Spain’s Pablo Castrillo (Movistar) 5km from the summit, sealing his second stage victory.

Castrillo held on to take second, with his compatriot and team-mate Javier Romo finishing third.

The day saw the leader’s red jersey change hands after Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma-Lease a Bike) made up his 37-second deficit to Torstein Traeen (Bahrain Victorious) to retake the GC top spot, finishing the stage in 11th.

The Dane now holds a 26-second lead on his Norwegian rival, with Joao Almeida, Tom Pidcock and Félix Gall rounding out the GC top five.

Corkman Eddie Dunbar finished the stage in 39th, 4′58 back on Vine. The 29-year-old now sits 51st in the GC heading into Wednesday’s 157km Stage 11 around Bilbao.