Irish agency Granite Digital buys US business Right Hat

From left: Kevin Ryan, head of US East Coast at Enterprise Ireland; Robert Carpenter, chief commercial officer, Granite; Charlyne Fabi, co-founder, Right Hat; and Helen McEntee, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Minister for Defence.

Irish digital agency Granite Digital has acquired US based branding and design agency Right Hat, supporting its plans for US expansion.

No value on the deal was disclosed. However, industry sources said it was a six-figure sum.

Right Hat, which is a specialist in professional services with 20 years of experience, designs and builds brands for professional services firms and other business to business enterprises. Its services include research and strategy, brand positioning and messaging, content, creative and digital experiences. It has worked with more than 200 clients worldwide, including tech giant Microsoft.

Under the deal, Right Hat’s co-founders Jeorjina Tegel and Charlyne Fabi will join Granite’s US leadership team, with the brand continuing after the acquisition.

“For more than 20 years, Right Hat has built its reputation on a deep understanding of professional services firms and businesses with a consultative sales approach,” said Tegel. “Joining Granite allows us to preserve that specialisation while bringing clients capabilities we haven’t historically offered at this scale, from technology and performance marketing to data and AI. ”

This is the company’s second acquisition in North America this year, following the acquisition of Creative Media in March, and its 10th purchase since 2020.

Founded in 2008, Granite has operations across Cork, Dublin, Galway, Belfast, New York, and Dubai, with over 200 staff. The deal will see Cork-based Granite also establish a presence in Chicago and Washington DC.

“Right Hat brings an exceptional combination of specialised expertise, strategic thinking and longstanding relationships in the US market. The firm’s strength in legal and professional services accelerates our momentum in a sector we know well, while their leadership and experience will contribute to our ambitions across North America,” said Rob Carpenter, chief commercial officer at Granite.

Granite has ambitious growth plans for its US business set a target for North America to account for half of its global revenues by 2028.

Last year it secured an investment of $10 million from BGF to support its expansion, including acquisitions and international scaling, with a particular focus on the US market.

“The US is key for Granite’s ongoing growth, and Right Hat is our third acquisition in the market and our second in 2026,” said Conor Buckley, co-founder and chief executive of Granite.