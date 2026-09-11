Sport

Eddie Dunbar powers to Vuelta stage 19 victory

Corkman wins from the breakaway on the Puerto del Viento

Eddie Dunbar of Ireland celebrates winning stage 19 of the 2026 Vuelta a España. Photograph: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
Eddie Dunbar of Ireland celebrates winning stage 19 of the 2026 Vuelta a España. Photograph: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
Shane Stokes
Fri Sept 11 2026 - 16:331 MIN READ

Eddie Dunbar won stage 19 of the Vuelta a España, turning around what had been a difficult season to win the penultimate mountain stage of the 21-stage race.

The Corkman put in a brilliant performance to claim the third Vuelta stage win of his career, sparking off the day’s breakaway with 110km to go on the Puerto del Viento climb, with 16 riders joining him in the breakaway.

Dunbar, racing for Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling, pushed on in the final Category-1 climb before Santiago Buitrago of Bahrain-Victorious launched his attack 13km from the finish, with Dunbar and his team-mates Thomas Gloagg and Urko Berrade all responding.

Buitrago, who leads the King of the Mountains classification, attacked again with 2km to go, but Dunbar gradually reeled in the Colombia before launched his own late surge with 300 metres to go, darting clear to cross the line solo.

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Dunbar finished 14 seconds ahead of Buitrago, taking his first stage win in a season that has been hampered by injury.

The 30-year-old previously won two stages at the Vuelta in 2024.

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Shane Stokes

Shane Stokes

Shane Stokes is a contributor to The Irish Times writing about cycling