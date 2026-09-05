Noémie Garnier grabs Rás na mBan lead as Noor Dekker soars to mountain stage win

Noor Dekker of the WV Breda Women Team wins the fourth stage of Rás na mBan from Carlow to Corrabut Gap. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan

French woman Noémie Garnier moved from second to first overall in Rás na mBan on Saturday, seizing the race leader’s turquoise jersey with a determined climbing performance.

The Vendée Féminine RVC rider sped up the final climb of Corrabut Gap, dramatically narrowing the gap to lone leader Noor Dekker (WV Breda Women Cycling Team) by the summit. The Dutch woman held on to win the stage by 10 seconds, but Garnier’s strong second place just ahead of Olympia Norrid Mortensen (Torelli) was enough to grab the overall race lead.

She had finished second to Silje Weitze Antvorskov (Team Friis) but distanced the Danish rider on the category one climb, with the 15 second difference at the summit more than enough to take over at the top. Norrid Mortensen moved up to second overall, with Antvorskov now third.

Greta Lawless was best of the home riders on the stage, finishing just ahead of her Ireland team-mate Emer Heverin in fifth place.

Noémie Garnier in the race leader's turquoise jersey. Photograph: Lorraine O'Sullivan

Aliyah Rafferty (Cycling Ulster), who started the day fourth overall, raced in 30 seconds back and slips to fifth. She remains the best of the Irish riders in the general classification.

“It was a hard finish and second place,” new overall leader Garnier said. “I am happy but I am also sad because it is a not a stage win. But I take the GC lead so it is good for the team. We hope that I will keep it tomorrow.”

Dekker raced clear following the first of two ascents of Corrabut Gap, joining forces with Johanne Resen (AL Sydbank Quooker Njord Law) and building a lead of 48 seconds over the chasing group. Garnier’s Vendée Féminine RVC team was chasing hard and narrowed the gap to 26 seconds with two kilometres to go, with Dekker dropping Resen and fighting hard on the climb to stay clear.

The race concludes on Sunday following a morning time trial and afternoon criterium, both in Kilkenny city

Rás na mBan, stage 4 Carlow to Corrabut Gap

1 Noor Dekker (WV Breda Women Cycling Team) 88.54km in 2 hours 27 mins 58 secs, 2 N Garnier (Vendée Féminine RVC) at 10 secs, 3 O Norrid Mortensen (Torelli), 4 E Day (Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team) at 17 secs, 5 G Lawless (Ireland National Team) at 18 secs.

General classification: 1 Noemie Garnier (Vendée Féminine RVC) 10:25:57, 2 O Norrid Mortensen (Torelli) at 4 secs, 3 S Weitze Antvorskov (Team Friis) at 17, 4 N Dekker (WV Breda Women Cycling Team) at 30, 5 A Rafferty (Cycling Ulster) at 32.

Points Classification: Aoife O’Brien (Ireland National Team)

Mountain Classification: Noemie Garnier (Vendée Féminine RVC)

Young Rider Classification: Olympia Norrid Mortensen (Torelli)

Best Irish Rider: Aliyah Rafferty (Cycling Ulster)

Team: Ireland National Team

Paddy Doran Best Irish Team: Cycling Ulster