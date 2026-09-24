Cyclist dies in hospital after crash involving car in Co Galway

The man was taken to University Hospital Galway after the crash. Photograph: Eric Luke/The Irish Times

An elderly cyclist has died two days after a crash involving a car in Co Galway.

The crash happened at 2.40pm on Monday on the R341 at Ballyconneely Road in Clifden.

The cyclist, a man in his 80s, was brought by ambulance to University Hospital Galway for treatment of serious injuries.

He died from his injuries on Wednesday.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

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Road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area of the R341 between Ballyconneely and Roundstone between 2:15pm and 3:00pm on Monday are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clifden Garda station on 095 22500.

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