Cyclist dies in hospital after crash involving car in Co Galway

An elderly cyclist has died two days after a crash involving a car in Co Galway.
The crash happened at 2.40pm on Monday on the R341 at Ballyconneely Road in Clifden.
The cyclist, a man in his 80s, was brought by ambulance to University Hospital Galway for treatment of serious injuries.
He died from his injuries on Wednesday.
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Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.
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Road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area of the R341 between Ballyconneely and Roundstone between 2:15pm and 3:00pm on Monday are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Clifden Garda station on 095 22500.
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