Irish track team begins next phase of Olympic qualification campaign on Wednesday

The Irish track team’s push for Olympic qualification begins a crucial phase on Wednesday when the European Championship campaign gets under way in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands.
Erin Creighton, Lara Gillespie, Alice Sharpe and Kelly Murphy will contest the qualifying round of the women’s team pursuit, with Mia Griffin then replacing Creighton in round one to be held later in the day.
Aside from keeping one rider fresh, the tactic will ensure that all five will add to their competitive experience.
The riders will also compete in other endurance events. Griffin goes in the scratch race on Thursday, while double under-23 European champion Gillespie disputes the women’s omnium on Friday.
The quintet will all be in action again over the weekend, with Saturday’s elimination race and points race being contested by Griffin and Gillespie respectively.
Gillespie and Sharpe will then twin up in the women’s Madison race on Sunday, while Murphy and Creighton will each ride the individual pursuit.
Ireland is currently ninth in the world rankings in the team pursuit. The first 10 will secure Olympic qualification in that discipline, which in turn will enable the riders to also compete in the individual events in Paris.
The European Championships and the subsequent Track Nations Cup races in Adelaide, Hong Kong and Milton, Canada all award qualifying points.
However, only two out of those three Nations Cup events will count for the scoring, meaning that strong performances by the Irish riders between now and Hong Kong could ensure a place in Paris.
Team Ireland Schedule at the 2024 Track European Championships, Apeldoorn, the Netherlands
January 10th
Women’s Team Pursuit Qualifying: Erin Creighton, Lara Gillespie, Alice Sharpe, Kelly Murphy
Women’s Team Pursuit Round One: Mia Griffin, Gillespie, Sharpe, Murphy
January 11th
Women’s Scratch Race: Griffin
January 12th
Women’s Omnium: Gillespie
January 13th
Women’s Elimination Race: Griffin
Women’s Points Race: Gillespie
January 14th
Women’s Madison Race: Gillespie and Sharpe
Women’s Individual Pursuit: Murphy and Creighton