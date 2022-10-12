Irish team pursuit squad sets its second-fastest time ever but misses out on qualification

Emily Kay: 'I think we’re both pleased and disappointed. We thought we were capable of being in the top eight'. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

The Irish squad has had a frustrating start at the track cycling world championships in Paris on Wednesday, with the team pursuit squad recording their second-fastest time ever yet missing out on qualification.

Emily Kay, Lara Gillespie, Kelly Murphy and Alice Sharpe placed ninth, with the top eight teams going through to the first round on Thursday evening.

The quartet rode strongly in the event, covering the 4,000 metre distance in four minutes 19.934 seconds. This was less than 0.2 seconds off the national record of four minutes 19.738 they set at the UCI Track Nations Cup in Glasgow in April.

However, a number of other teams have upped their game since last year’s World Championships, where the Irish riders finished a fine fifth. This improvement nudged the Irish riders down the results sheet and the squad finished up 0.815 seconds off the time of the USA, who progressed through as the eighth-fastest team.

The team was initially hampered by a technical error in their race and had to stop and restart.

Kay said that the team had aimed to make it through to the next round but that there were some positives to take away from the race.

“I think we’re both pleased and disappointed. We thought we were capable of being in the top eight,” she said. “We would have liked to have qualified and got a second ride but that’s the fastest we’ve ever qualified. We’ve taken a step forward so it’s bittersweet.

“Olympic qualifying is the top 10 now so we’re within that and we definitely know there’s things we can change to take that step forward. We’re amongst it [the top 10 in the world] and there’s a few on front of us that aren’t too far away. We can change some things and hopefully take more steps forward.”

Lara Gillespie will be in action again on Wednesday evening when she lines out in the 10-kilometre scratch race.

Irish riders will then compete in a total of six other events, with Sharpe to contest the elimination race on Thursday, Kay to ride the omnium on Friday, Kelly Murphy to compete in the individual pursuit on Saturday, and Griffin and Sharpe to go in the Madison on Saturday. Orla Walsh will contest the sprint on Thursday and the 500 metres time-trial on Saturday.