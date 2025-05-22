Odhrán Doogan takes over Rás Tailteann yellow jersey after strong showing

Odhrán Doogan may have said after Wednesday’s opening stage of the Rás Tailteann that he was targeting a stage win rather than the general classification, but the 21-year-old Irishman rode strongly and found himself in an unexpected yellow jersey on Thursday afternoon in Clifden.

The Cycling Ulster rider started the day third overall thanks to the six seconds in time bonuses he took in a breakaway on Wednesday. That proved crucial, with the two riders ahead of him – day one winner Tim Shoreman (UK Wheelbase/Cabtech/Castelli) and Niall McLoughlin (Connacht Cycling) both missing out.

They were absent from a 20-man breakaway which fought it out for the stage win, with the British rider Will Perrett (UK Das Richardsons) jumping clear towards the end and hitting the line six seconds ahead of compatriot Josh Charlton (Great Britain), with Doogan coming home third.

“It’s quite funny to be honest, I didn’t expect it at all,” said Doogan. “Yesterday was probably the best chance for a stage win, and today I was just going to try my hardest.”

READ MORE

He said he did too much in the early part of the 170.9km stage, which included the category one climb of Windy Gap. He backed off and ended up missing a 13-man break which went clear after the category two Cill Dubh. However, he then bridged across in the closing kilometres with six others.

“Once I was at the front, I knew I would have to be there or thereabouts after getting six bonus seconds yesterday,” he said, referring to the possibility of taking yellow. “It was kind of in the back of my head, but I was still only riding for the stage win.”

John O’Halloran presents the yellow jersey to race leader Odhran Doogan. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan

Perrett ultimately got the latter prize, leaping clear and holding off the rest. “It is an amazing, amazing feeling,” he said.

“This is my fourth Rás now. I’ve come second [on stages] twice. I’ve come fourth about three times, I think, and I was fifth overall last year. So I’ve always been close, but not quite got it over the line.

“So to actually get a stage win is an incredible feeling.”

As well as putting him in the race lead, Doogan’s third-place saw him take the points and best young rider jerseys.

He is now three seconds ahead of the Irish-based Italian Matteo Cigala (Carlow Dan Morrissey Pissei) and six ahead of the Costa Rican Sebastian Brenes (Mexico Canel’s Java).

Last year’s runner-up Conn McDunphy (USA: Team Skyline) recovered from his crash injuries on Wednesday to finish in the break and move to fifth overall. There are a total of five Irish riders inside the top eight, with Doogan, McDunphy, 2022 winner Daire Feeley (Clare: Burren CC), Matthew Teggart (Down: Banbridge CC Specsavers) and Cian Keogh (USA: Team Skyline) also in the running.

The Rás Tailteann continues on Friday with another demanding stage. It begins in Cong and covers 163.8 kms to Miltown Malbay, with three climbs inside the final 45km. These include the category two ascents of Corkscrew Hill and the Cliffs of Moher.

Rás Tailteann Stage Two results

Charlestown to Clifden: 1 Will Perrett (UK: DAS Richardsons) 170.9km in 3:44.22, 2 J Charlton (UK: Great Britain CT) @ 6 secs, 3 O Doogan (IRL: Cycling Ulster), 4 D Feeley (Clare: Burren CC), 5 A King (UK: Wheelbase/Cabtech/Castelli) all same time.

General classification: 1 Doogan 7:12.09, 2 M Cigala (Carlow: Dan Morrissey Pissei) at 3 secs, 3 S Brenes (Mexico: Canel’s - Java) at 6 secs, 4 G Kimber (Isle of Man Cycling Club) st, 5 C McDunphy (USA: Team Skyline) at 8 secs, 6 D Feeley (Clare: Burren CC) at 10 secs.

Points Classification: Doogan

Mountains: Adam Lewis

Under-23 ider: Doogan

Irish County rider: Doogan

Cycling Ireland category 2: Ben Murphy

National/international team: USA: Team Skyline

Irish county/provincial team: Carlow: Dan Morrissey Pissei