Kellie Harrington crowned Irish champion after comeback from retirement

The Olympic champion defeated fellow Dubliner Kellie McLoughlin 5-0 in the 60kg final

Kellie Harrington celebrates winning. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho
Ciarán Kirk
Sat Jan 17 2026 - 20:291 MIN READ

Kellie Harrington completed a successful return from retirement, winning the 60kg final at the 2026 National Elite Championships at the National Stadium in Dublin.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist from Dublin announced her comeback back in October of last year, having spent over a year out of the ring.

After a successful return to the National Stadium last week, Harrington’s final opponent in the 60kg division would be last year’s champion, Kellie McLoughlin of St Catherine’s BC.

The first round started at a high tempo, with McLoughlin refusing to give the old champion an inch, and catching her early with a couple of crisp right hooks.

However, the switch-hitter from St Mary’s BC Tallaght, adapted well to McLoughlin’s speed, taking the first round on all cards despite some tricky moments.

Harrington fought most of the second out of the orthodox stance, and boxed with more patience, leading the St Catherine’s fighter on to right-hand counter punches.

It was another clean sweep on the cards for Harrington, who entered the final round with a commanding lead over the 2025 60kg champion.

The third round saw a return to the frenetic pace of the opener, with McLoughlin pushing Harrington on to the ropes and trading punches at close-range.

Both fighters embraced at the final bell, but it was Kellie Harrington’s day, as she won out on a 5-0 unanimous decision.

