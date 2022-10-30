Taoufik Allam wins Dublin marathon with dominant run

After what felt like the longest wait to get started again, the 2022 Irish Life Dublin Marathon ended with an utterly convincing winner, Taoufik Allam of Morocco racing to a clear victory by almost two and a half minutes in 2:11:30.

Running his first marathon since 2017, this being the first Dublin event since 2019, the 33-year-old Allam collected the top prize of €12,000, breaking clear just before critical 21-mile mark as the race traced southside through Clonskeagh.

Staged in near-perfect running conditions, as in recent years the race for the top Irish finishers and National Marathon title proved a lot more exciting, the 37-year-old Martin Hoare from Celbridge producing by his own admission a fairy-tale run to take seventh overall in a lifetime best of 2:20:22

After leading the Irish race up until 20 miles, Conor Gallagher from Belfast was next best Irishman, eighth overall in 2:22:57, Sean Hehir from Clare, the outright Dublin winner in 2013, running brilliantly come through for third best Irishman, ninth best overall in 2:24:19.

In the women’s race, Courtney McGuire from Clonmel, just turned 23 and running her first marathon, clocked a magnificent best of 2:32:52 to nail third spot overall. A student of psychology, McGuire was understandably elated by her effort.

The outright women’s win went to Nigist Muluneh of Ethiopia 2:28:32, ahead of her countrywoman Hawi Alemu Negeri second in 2:29:35, McGuire clearly delighted with her place after only deciding to run two months ago, convinced by her coach Sean Tobin to give it a go.

Second best of the Irish women was Ann-Marie McGlynn, fourth overall in 2:33:47, with Nataliya Lehonkova of Ukraine, winner here in 2015 and 2017, fifth, and Gladys Ganiel also running magnificently to make another Irish podium, third best woman in 2:42:17.

Rounding up the overall podium there was Ashenafi Boja of Ethiopia, who took second best overall in 2:13:59, and his country man Birhanu Teshome third in 2:14:26

Patrick Monaghan won a sixth wheelchair title in 1:37:31, the Kildare man clocking his fastest time in Dublin to boot, winning by some 12 minutes

After being twice postponed, or twice staged in the anonymous encounters of the virtual space, the race returned to the city streets on Sunday morning under fresh starters orders at Fitzwilliam Street, and for the record entry of 25,000 runners the main target was to finish.