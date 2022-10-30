‘No marathon like your home marathon’: Dublin marathon returns with record numbers taking part

“People go on about going here and there to run a marathon but there’s no marathon like your home marathon,” said Eoin Callaghan just after he crossed the finish line to complete the first Dublin marathon for three years.

“The crowd, everybody shouting your name, running past places you dream of running past but you can’t because of traffic. I just love it. If anyone was looking for a marathon to run, it’s got to be Dublin.”

Restrictions related to Covid-19 turned the race into a virtual event in 2020 and 2021. But absence makes the heart grow fonder and a record 25,000 people registered to participate and many thousands more, some armed with supportive signs and hand clappers, lined the city’s streets to cheer for those taking on the 26.2 mile challenge.

The marathon started at Fitzwilliam Square at around 9am and followed a route across the city and Liffey, through Stoneybatter, the Phoenix Park, Inchicore, Crumlin, Rathgar, around University College Dublin and back towards the finish line in Merrion Square.

Keenan Lacey from New York crossing the finish line. Photograph: Alan Betson

Keenan Lacey, originally from Ranelagh in Dublin but now living in New York, travelled home to take part in his first Dublin marathon in years.

“The crowd was unreal,” he said. “There were supporters all the way around. It’s a pretty flat course and the weather held up, there was just a little bit of rain.

“I hadn’t ran the Dublin marathon since 2017. I’d been stuck in New York for the last two years because of Covid and my family were all out here to support me today. It was amazing. I saw my parents, my brother and his wife and one of my friends, Clive. I saw them in Ranelagh, 10km from the end, and it was the perfect pick me up. It was so special to see my mum cheering me on.”

Jan Corcoran, from Leixlip in Co Kildare, crossed the finish line in just under three hours, completing her 17th marathon to date.

“I think this was the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen out for it, especially around the Phoenix Park and for the last few miles. It’s not an easy course but the support gets you through it,” she said.

Jan Corcoran of le Chéile AC after finishing the race. Photograph: INPHO/Bryan Keane

“It wasn’t the race I wanted time wise, but I’ve been sick most of the year so I was happy to get under the three-hour mark.

“I had Covid and I also had to have surgery on my stomach as well so I missed a bit of training but I said I would turn up and just see how it goes. It’s your hometown, you just have to come out and do it, especially with Covid gone it’s nice to be back and out.”

Others to cross the line in less than three hours included Taoufik Allam, who completed the course in 2:11:30 to claim the men’s race title. Nigist Muluneh of Ethiopia took the women’s title after finishing in 2:28:31.

Martin Hoare of Celbridge AC was the first Irishman home, while Clonmel’s Courtney McGuire won the national women’s section. Patrick Monahan from Kildare won the wheelchair race.

Martin Hoare celebrates with race director Jim Aughney. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Callaghan, the acting principal at Balrothery National School in Balbriggan, Co Dublin, has taken part in 12 marathons to date, half of those in Dublin, and said the crowds that gathered this year “were the best ever”.

“It’s just brilliant to be back in person,” he said. “I think after the pandemic everybody was just so happy to come out and support. Usually you have pockets here and there but it seemed like there was support all around and you really needed it the last few miles.

“I was just delighted to have the focus of the marathon this year because it’s been a bit of a crazy year. Everything came up at once; we were getting the house done, my wife is expecting a baby in three weeks and I’ve taken over the principalship but it’s been great to have the running to focus on.

“It was a brilliant day, the weather played ball and there was great organisation as usual.”