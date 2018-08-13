Added Time: Tiger Woods and Tyrone are back

Keith Duggan is in studio, Ian O’Riordan is on the line from Berlin as is Cliona Foley

 

After 10 years of more downs than ups, of more slings and arrows than outrageous fortune, of people presuming the good times were gone and were never coming back... Tiger Woods nearly won a major again on Sunday night.

Oh, and Tyrone are back in an All-Ireland final with Mickey Harte at the helm.

Keith Duggan joins us to break down the weekend’s All-Ireland football semi-finals as Tyrone took care of Monaghan and Dublin laid waste to Galway. And we try to settle the question that hangs over the football championship - are Dublin actually enjoyable to watch?

Ian O’Riordan has one job to do before vacating his boutique Berlin bolthole and coming home from the European Athletics Championships and that’s fill us on a mixed week for Irish athletics. Outside of Thomas Barr and Ciara Mageean, he reckons there wasn’t a whole lot to shout about.

And since we’re now a gymnastics powerhouse, we felt it was only right to get Cliona Foley on the line to tell us all about Rhys McClenaghan, the pommel horse prince of Newtownards.

All in your Added Time podcast with Malachy Clerkin and Gavin Cummiskey. Please click here to listen via the Irish Times app.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

