Added Time: Tiger’s back on top, Folau doubles down on homophobic worldview

Philip Reid is on the line from Augusta, Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey are in studio

 

It might be time to get out the brochures for the Bulgarian property market again, folks - Tiger Woods is back winning majors. His victory at Sunday Masters reclaims him from the realm of YouTube golfers and puts him back on a level in world sport that no other golfer can imagine reaching. Philip Reid was on-site to see it all unfold in Augusta and he’s on the line to tell us all about it.

Although the Heineken Cup semi-final weekend is looming, the rugby has momentarily taken a back seat while Israel Folau doubles down on his homophobic worldview to become the biggest story in the sport. Gavin Cummiskey and Gerry Thornley are in studio to talk about the termination of Folau’s contract with Rugby Australia - and, of course, to preview Munster and Leinster’s semi-final matches.

All this in your Monday Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.