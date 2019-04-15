Added Time: Tiger’s back on top, Folau doubles down on homophobic worldview

It might be time to get out the brochures for the Bulgarian property market again, folks - Tiger Woods is back winning majors. His victory at Sunday Masters reclaims him from the realm of YouTube golfers and puts him back on a level in world sport that no other golfer can imagine reaching. Philip Reid was on-site to see it all unfold in Augusta and he’s on the line to tell us all about it.

Although the Heineken Cup semi-final weekend is looming, the rugby has momentarily taken a back seat while Israel Folau doubles down on his homophobic worldview to become the biggest story in the sport. Gavin Cummiskey and Gerry Thornley are in studio to talk about the termination of Folau’s contract with Rugby Australia - and, of course, to preview Munster and Leinster’s semi-final matches.

All this in your Monday Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

