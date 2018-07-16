Added Time: the World Cup is over and only emptiness remains

Like the day after the day after a wedding, the World Cup hangover has taken hold and left us with nothing but hollow, fear-filled regret. Or maybe that’s just us at the Added Time podcast - everyone will have their own way of coping.

To fill the void, even just momentarily, Emmet Malone joins us from Istanbul airport to break down a final that was in keeping with the rest of the tournament, given that loads of weird stuff happened and France just kept on keeping on to see it out.

Ian O’Riordan checks in after another scintillating weekend for Irish athletics and tries to answer the riddle of quite how we became a world-dominating powerhouse all of a sudden (hint: we probably poxed it a bit).

If the first weekend of the Super-8s hasn’t exactly set the world ablaze, it has at least set up what could be a barn-burning second weekend. Keith Duggan spent the full weekend in Croke Park and joins us to break down where Kerry in particular go from here.

On top of that, there’s an earth-shaking hurling quarter-final between Kilkenny and Limerick to break down as Brian Cody’s men depart the championship in another blaze of glory.

All in your Added Time podcast with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent. Please click here to listen via the Irish Times app.

