Added Time: The Irish Times Sports Podcast Episode Four

After the France game, the rest of the Six Nations was supposed to be an easy-street freewheel to the Paddy’s Day showdown at Twickenham. And yet here we are, the day before Wales come to Lansdowne Road and suddenly everyone’s a teensy bit nervous.

Everyone, that is, except Gordon D’Arcy who is predicting a double-digit win for Ireland. Ain’t no thing.

We have Gordon and Gerry Thornley in studio to break it all down.

Added Time

Keith Duggan and Ian O’Riordan join us for a deep dive into where Mayo are at ahead of their Division One clash with Dublin in Castlebar on Saturday night and also to preview the relegation shootout between Donegal and Kildare.

Plus we have moaning golfers, the least-worst motions at Congress and the background to Malachy Clerkin’s one-on-one interview with outgoing GAA director general Paraic Duffy.

All in this week’s Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

If you are reading this on the Irish Times app please click here to listen to Added Time.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast