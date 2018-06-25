Added Time: The different sides of Russia’s World Cup

Keith Duggan is on the line from Kaliningrad while GAA and rugby are also on the menu

 

Ten days into the World Cup and, as the Flight of the Conchords lads would say, it’s business time. Keith Duggan calls in from Kaliningrad ahead of Spain v Morocco on Monday night and to tell us aboutthe different sides of Russia he has seen on his travels.

Mary Hannigan is in studio to talk World Cup Celebrity Catchphrase, Doug from Bristol, Shirley Bassey and Roy Keane, God love him.

Kerry and Donegal announced themselves in style over the weekend in the football championship. Ian O’Riordan was at the Ulster final in Clones and Malachy was in Cork for the Munster ‘decider’. We break it all down guess at their prospects when they come to face the Dubs.

And Gavin Cummiskey does his last bit of penance before heading off on his summer holidays, checking in to glory over the greatest ever season of Irish rugby after the series win over Australia last Saturday.

All this in your Added Time podcast with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

