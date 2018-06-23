Swiss duo respond to Serbian fans with Albanian eagle celebrations

Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri are both ethnic Albanians and of Kosovar heritage
Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrate their goals at the Arena Baltika Stadium, in Kaliningrad. Photograph: PA

Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrate their goals at the Arena Baltika Stadium, in Kaliningrad. Photograph: PA

 

Switzerland’s 2-1 World Cup win over Serbia was was dominated by the celebrations by scorers Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri which appeared to have political overtones.

After falling behind in the fifth minute, Switzerland defied a cauldron-like atmosphere created by fervent Serbian supporters (captured singing Kosovo related chants throughout)as they hit back with a thunderbolt from Xhaka and a last-minute breakaway goal from Shaqiri.

Both players, who are ethnic Albanians and of Kosovar heritage, celebrated with a gesture which appeared to imitate the eagle displayed on Albania’s flag.

Serbia refuses to recognise the independence of its former province Kosovo, whose 1.8 million people are mostly ethnic Albanians, which broke away 10 years ago.

Second-generation immigrants from the Balkans have played a huge part in transforming the Swiss national side over the past 10 years.

Players such as Valon Behrami - playing at his fourth World Cup - Xhaka and Shaqiri have brought both raw talent and passion to a team which was not noted for either in the past.

Xhaka and Shaqiri, both articulate and multi-lingual, wear their hearts on their sleeve and have never been shy about their heritage.

In 2012, Swiss television commentator Sascha Ruefer caused controversy with comments about a Xhaka miss during a World Cup qualifier against Albania, when Switzerland were already 2-0 ahead.

“What was that? All he needed was to push the ball home. I’d like to see that again . . . presumably Xhaka was not unhappy at not having scored against Albania,” he said.

Ruefer denied he meant any slur but admitted his comment was a “bit unfortunate.”

Xhaka backed Kosovo’s ultimately successful campaign for Fifa membership and at one point contemplated playing for them before pledging his allegiance to Switzerland.

The players insisted there was nothing to see in their celebrations.

“For me it was a really special day,” said Xhaka. “This is a victory for my family, for Switzerland, Albania, Kosovo. The gesture was for everyone who has supported me, it was not aimed at our opponents. It was a really emotional game.”

Shaqiri said: “It’s nothing to do with politics, it’s about football.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.