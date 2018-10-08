Added Time: The dawn of this season’s Champions Cup

John O’Sullivan and Gavin Cummiskey are in studio, Emmet Malone talks Nations Cup

Updated: 38 minutes ago

 

The rugby season ain’t the rugby season until the Aviva is buzzing and Leinster and Munster are facing off. John O’Sullivan and Gavin Cummiskey watched Saturday night’s 30-22 win for Leo Cullen’s men and they’re in studio to talk shoddy refereeing, the non-booing of Joey Carbery and the dawn of this season’s Champions Cup.

After Liverpool and Manchester City played out a surprisingly dull 0-0 draw on Sunday, Emmet Malone is in to break down a game where there was just too damn much respect between the sides. And since it’s an international week, we take Jurgen Klopp to task for his slating of the Nations Cup and ask what does Alan Shearer have against poor old Cyrus Christie.

All this plus some early-season club hurling shocks in your Monday morning Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

Please click here to listen via the Irish Times app.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

