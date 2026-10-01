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It has, to say the least, been a fraught opening to the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League campaign, and nerves remain on edge ahead of this evening’s game against Austria at the Aviva Stadium with the threat of it being interrupted by protests against Ireland playing Israel. As Gavin Cummiskey writes, tonight’s atmosphere could revive player concerns around fulfilling Sunday’s game against Israel, but for now, that fixture is scheduled to go ahead.

Gavin also heard Heimir Hallgrímsson express his displeasure with some of the reporting on the whole business, to the extent that he is left wondering if the trust between him and the media has been broken. Hallgrímsson took time too to pay tribute to Finn Azaz, who has strong Israeli family connections, amid talk of him reconsidering his future as an Irish international.

Austrian head coach Ralf Rangnick has had the luxury of being able to focus purely on football this past week, his side having opened their campaign with 3-1 wins over Israel and Kosovo, but if the FAI hadn’t enough on their plate already, their leading lights had to appear before an Oireachtas Committee on Wednesday. Gavin Cooney reports on the grilling they received, the spotlight being on their treatment of Gavin Bazunu.

In rugby, John O’Sullivan talks to a frustrated Jack Crowley who has been sidelined with a lower limb vascular injury since April. Caelan Doris is also enduring his own injury woes, the Leinster and Ireland captain has been ruled out until the new year. Connacht’s Kiwi Sean Jansen is, mercifully, hale and hearty, Gerry Thornley having a chat with the backrower ahead of the trip to Italy to play Benetton.

Ireland’s women play Japan for the second time in six days on Saturday, Michael Scully talking to outhalf Dannah O’Brien, who is decidedly chuffed with the news that the Aviva Stadium will be the venue for next May’s Six Nations game against England.

In Gaelic football, yet more rule tweaks could be introduced in time for the 2027 league campaign, Gordon Manning hearing from Expert Advisory Group chairman Kevin McStay about the proposed changes.

Éamonn Fitzmaurice will have to make plans for those tweaks now that he is set to become Galway’s new manager, the three-time All-Ireland winner’s appointment ratified by the county board last night.

And as U2 celebrate their 50th anniversary as a band, Dave Hannigan reflects on how they broke America and ended up playing in many of its greatest sporting venues, from Madison Square Garden to Yankee Stadium and beyond.

TV Watch: Do you want to see the likes of Piers Morgan, Ronan Keating, Ruud Gullit, Huey Lewis and Ian Botham play golf? Of course you do. They’re among the celebrities taking part in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, starting today (Sky Sports Golf, from 12pm). And at 7.45pm, Ireland host Austria in the Nations League (RTÉ2).