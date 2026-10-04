Troy Parrott penalty cancelled out by Israel equaliser as tempers flare in Serbia

Ireland’s Troy Parrott celebrates after scoring a penalty during the Nations League Group B3 game against Israel at the TSC Arena in Bačka Topola, Serbia. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Na t i o ns League, Gr o up B3: Republic o f Ireland 1 (Parr ott 39 pen) Israel 1 (D Pere tz 47)

An unforgettable Nations League window ended in disappointment for the Republic of Ireland at the TSC Arena in Backa Topola, as Troy Parrott’s first-half penalty was cancelled out by Israel’s Dor Peretz.

The result leaves Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side third in Nations League Group B3, level on five points with Kosovo after they drew at home to Austria.

The Irish players return to their clubs following a gruelling four-match, 15-day camp before the next outing against Ralf Rangnick’s Austrians in Linz on November 14th. The campaign ends three days later against Kosovo in Dublin. Austria sit on top of the pile, undefeated with eight points and on course for automatic promotion to League A.

There is an almighty debrief ahead for the FAI and the players with one lingering regret likely to be that the move to a behind-closed-doors match in a small Serbian town denied them the chance to play a home game inside a sold out Aviva.

Arguably, the near constant travel and inevitable fatigue cost them two important points.

“This is you, Ryan,” bellowed Hallgrímsson as Ryan Manning stood over a free-kick, about five yards outside the Israel box.

Manning scored twice last season for Southampton from a similar distance, but he went short to Parrott, who drew a save from Assaf Tzur before Jimmy Dunne was felled by Dor Peretz in the scramble for breaking ball.

Jayson Molumby passes the ball under pressure from Eliel Peretz of Israel. Photograph: Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

The referee seemed happy to move on before he was called to review the incident by VAR. Peretz was yellow carded before Parrott slotted his 39th-minute spot kick into the bottom left corner.

It was the Real Betis striker’s 15th international goal, leaving him two behind Shane Long and one clear of Noel Cantwell, Jonathan Walters and Kevin Doyle.

With 10 goals in his last seven competitive caps, dating back to the brace against Portugal 11 months ago, he could climb over Don Givens, Frank Stapleton and Tony Cascarino, all equal on 19 goals, before the year is out.

The free-kick that led to the goal had been awarded for the fourth of five fouls on Jayson Molumby in the first half. Molumby felt the impact of three further late challenges that the Spanish referee Juan Martínez Munuera did not see as Dor Turgeman, Dor Peretz and Eliel Peretz all charged into the West Brom midfielder. He continually dusted himself down and smiled at his Israeli opponents.

Parrott’s goal sent Ireland in ahead at the break, but as the teams left the field the FAI’s athletic performance coach Damien Doyle could be heard claiming he was spat on as he approached the tunnel.

But Ireland’s dominance of an Israel team without their injured Crystal Palace winger Anan Khalaili and West Ham’s Manor Solomon, who was benched until the last 20 minutes, came unstuck less than two minutes after the break when Dor Peretz equalised.

The Israel goal was created by an Irish error as Conor Coventry slipped, allowing Roy Revivo and Liel Abada to combine down the right before Liam Scales deflected Oscar Gloukh’s shot, which fell kindly for Peretz to finish.

Dor Peretz celebrates after scoring Israel's equaliser. Photograph: Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Peretz removed his black armband and jogged to the Israeli bench where the entire squad huddled in celebration.

Adam Idah, Parrott and Jack Moylan have gelled in the Ireland attack since defeat to Kosovo in Pristina 10 days ago, but Hallgrímsson felt the need to change, reverting to Parrott as the lone forward. Moylan and Idah made way for two wingers in Rocco Vata and Chiedozie Ogbene.

But the swing in momentum was confirmed as Oscar Gloukh grew into the game; the Ajax attacker found Omri Gandelman, whose shot beat Caoimhín Kelleher only to hit the post.

As the temperature rose on the pitch, and sideline, Ogbene wiggled free to draw a fine save from Tzur.

Confusion among Ireland’s new defensive combination of Scales, Jake O’Brien and Dunne invited Gloukh to strike the post again – both teams beginning to live on their nerves as four games in a relentless window began to take a toll.

The niggle between the teams was evident in every duel. Yarden Shua appeared to aim an elbow at Kelleher before the Brentford goalkeeper denied the same player in a one-on-one situation. The linesman’s flag was only seen after the new Irish skipper saved with his legs.

Ireland had better chances towards the end but the final ball continually let them down.

At full-time, Gloukh was blocked by Israeli staff from rushing towards the Irish players who wasted no time disappearing down the tunnel.

Republic of Ireland: Kelleher; Dunne, O’Brien, Scales; Knight, Molumby, Coventry (Lawal, 84), Manning (Bagan, 84); Moylan (Ogbene, 69), Idah (Vata, 69); Parrott.

Israel: Tzur; Feingold (Dasa, 78), Nachmias, Stoinov, Revivo; E Peretz, D Peretz (Shua, 78), Azoulay (Levi, 58); Gloukh, Abada (Solomon, 72); Turgeman (Gandelman, 58).

Referee: J Martínez Munuera (Spain).