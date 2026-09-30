Subscriber OnlyRugby

Leinster captain Caelan Doris ruled out for rest of the year due to injury

After sustaining a foot injury in June, it was decided the number eight would also undergo knee surgery

Leinster’s Caelan Doris receives treatment during the URC final against the Bulls at Croke Park last June. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
Leinster’s Caelan Doris receives treatment during the URC final against the Bulls at Croke Park last June. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
Gerry Thornley
Wed Sept 30 2026 - 17:002 MIN READ

Leinster and Ireland are seemingly resigned to being without their captain Caelan Doris until the new year due to an unscheduled delay in his return from injury.

Doris suffered a foot injury in the early stages of the URC final when Leinster beat the Bulls at Croke Park in June, requiring surgery. It was subsequently the number eight would also undergo a procedure on his knee at the same time.

After missing the opening Nations Championship games against Australia, Japan and New Zealand in July, the initial diagnosis was that Doris would return in time for the remaining games in November, when Ireland will face against Argentina, Fiji and South Africa, as well as the finals weekend in Twickenham.

However, his knee is understood to have become infected, delaying his anticipated return. Despite the setback, Doris is now said to be making good progress and there is confidence he will be back playing by early January.

READ MORE

Munster’s Jack Crowley focused on rest and reflection amid uncertain injury lay-off

Leinster enter the Shark Tank needing a plan to deal with Luan Giliomee

Ulster defence-focused ahead of trip to face ‘formidable’ Glasgow

‘No extra pressure’ on Munster to make strong start to season at home, says Payne

If that is the case, he should be part of Leinster’s plans for their concluding European pool games at home to Pau and away to Leicester, and lead Ireland for the 2027 Six Nations.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said Doris was “devastated” to miss out on last year’s Lions tour to Australia due to a shoulder injury he suffered in Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final defeat to Northampton that May.

But after making his return to action, coming off the bench in Ireland’s game New Zealand last November, he played every minute of the three ensuing November internationals and all five fixtures in this year’s Six Nations.

As one of Ireland’s world-class players, the hope must be that Doris will have another injury-free run in the upcoming World Cup year.

  • Join our dedicated Rugby WhatsApp channel for all the action

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for The Counter Ruck rugby digest to read Gerry Thornley’s weekly view from the press box

Gerry Thornley

Gerry Thornley

Gerry Thornley is Rugby Correspondent of The Irish Times
The Counter Ruck

The Counter Ruck

Sign up to the Irish Times weekly rugby digest for the view from the press box with Gerry Thornley