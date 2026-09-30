Leinster captain Caelan Doris ruled out for rest of the year due to injury

Leinster’s Caelan Doris receives treatment during the URC final against the Bulls at Croke Park last June. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Leinster and Ireland are seemingly resigned to being without their captain Caelan Doris until the new year due to an unscheduled delay in his return from injury.

Doris suffered a foot injury in the early stages of the URC final when Leinster beat the Bulls at Croke Park in June, requiring surgery. It was subsequently the number eight would also undergo a procedure on his knee at the same time.

After missing the opening Nations Championship games against Australia, Japan and New Zealand in July, the initial diagnosis was that Doris would return in time for the remaining games in November, when Ireland will face against Argentina, Fiji and South Africa, as well as the finals weekend in Twickenham.

However, his knee is understood to have become infected, delaying his anticipated return. Despite the setback, Doris is now said to be making good progress and there is confidence he will be back playing by early January.

If that is the case, he should be part of Leinster’s plans for their concluding European pool games at home to Pau and away to Leicester, and lead Ireland for the 2027 Six Nations.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said Doris was “devastated” to miss out on last year’s Lions tour to Australia due to a shoulder injury he suffered in Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final defeat to Northampton that May.

But after making his return to action, coming off the bench in Ireland’s game New Zealand last November, he played every minute of the three ensuing November internationals and all five fixtures in this year’s Six Nations.

As one of Ireland’s world-class players, the hope must be that Doris will have another injury-free run in the upcoming World Cup year.