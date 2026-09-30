‘We have seen two faces from Ireland’: Austria prepared for all eventualities in Dublin

Austria head coach Ralf Rangnick: 'We’ll see what Ireland bring and what solution we provide against them.' Photograph: Reinhard Eisenbauer/AFP via Getty Images

Nations League: Republic of Ireland v Austria, Aviva Stadium, Thursday, 7.45pm – Live on RTÉ2

Austria manager Ralf Rangnick has never been to Ireland, so the former Manchester United interim manager was pleasantly surprised by his first impression of a “sports-obsessed” nation as the team bus crept from Dublin Airport to Lansdowne Road on Wednesday evening.

The 68-year-old glided into the Aviva Stadium press room, shrugging at the suggestion that he might not have seen the Republic of Ireland’s opening matches against Kosovo and Israel as he fielded 24 players against the same opposition, winning 3-1 on both occasions in Linz and Vienna.

Austria are coasting back up to Nations League A.

“Of course we have watched both of Ireland’s games,” he said. “We have seen two faces from Ireland. In Kosovo, they had almost no chances, and Kosovo were clearly the better team.

“Against Israel, it was completely different. They came into the game very offensively and deserved the win.

“So let’s see what we get from them tomorrow [Thursday]. I am preparing my team for everything. We’ll see what Ireland bring and what solution we provide against them.

And, of course, there was the obligatory backhanded compliment from a football elite.

“They’re a team that tries to play the ball forward quickly. I expect a lot of long balls into our penalty area.”

Troy Parrott celebrates with Jack Moylan after scoring Ireland's first goal against Israel. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

If Ireland and Hallgrímsson can bottle the opening 25 minutes they put in against Israel on Sunday, those tricky long balls into the Austrian box might allow the Aviva to find its voice.

Ireland’s three goals against Israel happened in a flash. Troy Parrott struck his seventh international goal in eight games before Jack Moylan came alive with an assist for Adam Idah and his own superb individual effort.

Moylan has earned the right to continue behind Idah and Parrott, with Chiedozie Ogbene and Finn Azaz held in reserve.

Liam Kitching looked the part against Israel, winning his first cap on the left of three centre halves, Jake O’Brien shifting to a more central role in the back five where Ryan Manning and Abankwah could be retained as wing backs.

Gavin Bazunu returns to the matchday squad, providing cover behind Caoimhín Kelleher. Josh Keeley will join Kelleher and Max O’Leary as the goalkeeping contingent for the trip to Serbia for the second game against Israel on Sunday.

Victory could be beyond Ireland, even as Rangnick reshapes his squad without David Alaba, Marko Arnautovic and Marcel Sabitzer, the county’s key trio at the World Cup where Spain had their number in the Round of 32.

Only five Austrians started both games against Israel and Kosovo; Sunderland centre-half Kevin Danso, Leipzig midfielder Nicolas Seiwald, Nottingham Forest midfielder Xaver Schlager, the in-form Romano Schmid, and Hoffenheim winger Patrick Wimmer.

Tickets are still available on general sale, starting at €30 behind the north end and rising to €118 for a premium seat.

Ireland (possible): Kelleher; Abankwah, O’Shea, O’Brien, Kitching, Manning; Molumby, Coventry; Moylan; Idah, Parrott.

Referee: A Lindhout (Netherlands).