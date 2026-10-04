Ireland v Israel live updates: UEFA approves Israel request to wear black armbands in memory of October 7

Nations League, Group B3: Republic of Ireland v Israel, TSC Arena, Backa Topola, Serbia, 7.45pm

The longest international window (in every sense) limps towards its end. Ireland are in the back of beyonds in Serbia, an out-of-the-way town called Backa Topola, ready for their second game against Israel. The temperature around this one has been raised relentlessly but, as we saw last weekend, at a certain point the whistle goes and the football takes over. We’ll be here with to bring you whatever developments there are to report.

Already today there have been a couple of extraneous curve balls thrown at this game. Around two o’clock this afternoon, UEFA confirmed that they would been allowing Israel’s request to wear black armbands in memory of the October 7th attacks in 2023. This would appear to be Israel’s way of mirroring last week’s decision by the Ireland team to wear black armbands in memory of all victims in the Gaza conflict.