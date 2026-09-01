Maia Bouchier powers England to record ODI run chase against Ireland in Leicester

Ireland captain Gaby Lewis bats watched by England wicketkeeper Alice Capsey during the first One-Day International at the Count Ground in Leicester. Photograph: Philip Brown/Getty Images

1st ODI: Ireland 281-5 (50 ovs) (G Lewis 69, A Hunter 62, R Stokell 54no, L Paul 29; C Dean 2-44, I Wong 2-57), England 283-4 (38.1 ovs) (M Bouchier 104, S Dunkley 73, A Capsey 41no, F Kemp 36; C Murray 3-58). England won by 6 wkts.

A century from Maia Bouchier led England to a record one-day international run chase against Ireland at Leicester on Tuesday, as they reached their target of 282 with six wickets and 71 balls to spare.

Earlier, there were half-centuries for three Ireland players – Amy Hunter, the captain Gaby Lewis, and Rebecca Stokell – although Stokell’s original celebrations proved premature when the umpires ruled that a boundary over fine leg had come off her helmet and counted as leg-byes.

She was then given out lbw to the stand-in captain Charlie Dean but had the decision overturned on review, allowing her to finally reach the milestone with just 10 balls remaining of the innings.

The most bizarre occurrence, though, came off the penultimate ball when Stokell missed her attempted ramp and the ball pinged off the base of the stumps but failed to dislodge the bails. Instead, it ricocheted far enough that it crossed the boundary rope, handing Ireland four byes to wrap up an innings of 281 for five, which looked a good effort – at least until Sophia Dunkley and Bouchier got going.

Maia Bouchier of England reaches her century during the game in Leicester. Photograph: Philip Brown/Getty Images

Bouchier missed out on selection for the T20 World Cup in June but remains a key part of England’s ODI plans, as they look to build a new team in the wake of the retirements of Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont.

Here, Bouchier initially played second fiddle to Dunkley, who smashed a ferocious 73 from 61 balls. But when Dunkley sent a return catch into the hands of the leg-spinner Cara Murray, it was left to Bouchier to bring up the three-figure score which was there for the taking against a helpless-looking Irish attack.

England are contesting these three ODIs without several key players – Nat Sciver-Brunt remains injured, while Lauren Bell, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones and Linsey Smith are being rested. The series therefore provides an intriguing glimpse into the future, with the 21-year-old Jodi Grewcock batting at No 3, and the off-spinning all-rounder Mady Villiers also making a white-ball return after two years in the wilderness.

Grewcock failed to shine on Tuesday, bowled through the gate by the wily Murray (three for 58) when still in single figures, while Bouchier holed out to long-on for 104. But Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp continued the momentum with a flurry of boundaries, ensuring England romped home. – Guardian