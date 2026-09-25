Homeless numbers rise 9% in a year as latest figures show fresh increase

The number of homeless people has increased again, to 17,885, including 5,830 children.

The data, for August, published on Friday by the Department of Housing, represents a 9.3 per cent increase in a year, and a rise of 358 in a month.

A more detailed breakdown shows there were 7,304 single adults without child dependants in homelessness, while the more than 5,800 children were in 2,800 families of which almost 60 per cent (1,617) were headed by lone parents.

These figures are individuals in local authority-funded emergency accommodation and do not include those couch-surfing, sharing overcrowded housing, in domestic violence refuges, sleeping rough, in direct provision centres with legal right to remain in Ireland but unable to access housing, or those staying in private or non-State-funded hostels.

In Dublin, where the crisis is most acute, the total in emergency accommodation last month was 12,879, including 4,158 children in 1,899 families. Of these, 1,055 were headed by single parents.

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There were 4,881 single adults in emergency accommodation without child dependants in the capital.

Looking at adults’ ages, those aged 25 to 44 years made up more than half the total, with 6,263 (52 per cent) in this bracket. There were 2,127 (17.6 per cent) aged 18 to 24; 3,394 (28.2 per cent) aged 45 to 64, and 271 (2.2 per cent) were aged 65 or older.

Two thirds were from either Ireland, the UK or the EEA (48.9 per cent Irish and 18.6 per cent UK/EEA), with 31 per cent from outside the EEA.

Ber Grogan, executive director of the Simon Communities of Ireland, said the continued increases in the number of people without homes was “totally unacceptable”.

She said: “This is the worst it’s ever been. A total of 358 more people than last month are recognised in these figures. This dramatic increase is totally unacceptable.

“With Budget 2027 just around the corner, we are pleading with Government to allocate budget for homeless prevention. Homelessness has not featured in Budget speeches over the last two years. That is deeply disappointing and something has to change.”

David Carroll, chief executive of Depaul, said there was a “tangible frustration” among charities in the sector.

“The increases are gaining pace and we find ourselves reiterating our concerns and warnings. There is a tangible frustration among those working on the frontline at what is starting to feel like an acceptance…by those with the responsibility and power to bring about change," he said.

“We cannot sleepwalk into accepting these or any homelessness figures as our new normal.”

Focus Ireland’s chief executive Pat Dennigan said next month’s budget must include an increase in the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) rates.

“The Government must continue to accelerate housing delivery while also strengthening homelessness prevention measures,” he said. “Keeping people in their homes wherever possible remains one of the most effective ways of tackling homelessness and this requires increasing the HAP support payment.”