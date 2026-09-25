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A night to forget in Pristina. And as Gavin Cummiskey points out in his match report, it could have been a whole lot worse. Ireland, he writes, “can grasp at the small mercy of avoiding a heavy, unforgiving loss as Kosovo overwhelmed Heimir Hallgrímsson’s team”. They held out for 83 minutes, but “their luck eventually ran out”, says Ken Early. In the end, “they deserved to lose”.

There were few more frustrated figures on the pitch than Troy Parrott, who “endured a maddening night”. The striker, writes Gavin Cooney, “left to feed off scraps by an Irish team that never found any semblance of attacking rhythm”.

“They were just better than us on the day,” Hallgrímsson conceded after. “We had too many players who were off their game.” Jason Knight agreed with that sentiment, he and his team-mates now having to turn their attention to Sunday’s meeting with Israel, who lost to Austria last night. It’s a game Knight believes should not be going ahead.

Just 200-ish miles east of Pristina, there was considerably better Irish sporting news, Lisa O’Rourke having a golden evening at the European Elite Boxing Championships in Sofia. Michael Scully reports on the Roscommon woman’s triumph in her 80kg final and looks ahead to her sister Aoife’s 75kg final this evening.

In rugby, Gerry Thornley previews the new URC season, Leinster aiming for a three-in-a-row, which would serve as the perfect send-off for Leo Cullen before he “rides off into the sunset”. They open their title defence away to the Lions in Johannesburg, but will do so without captain Caelan Doris, who is still recuperating after foot surgery.

Connacht are, though, boosted by the return of Mack Hansen for their meeting with the Stormers in Galway this evening. Like Hansen, Diarmuid Kilgallen has had his own injury woes, but is hale and hearty, and ready for Munster’s opening URC game at home to Glasgow Warriors tomorrow. Good news too for Ulster – Robert Baloucoune and James McNabney are back in action in time for their game against Edinburgh.

John O’Sullivan, meanwhile, hears from the Irish women’s backs and kicking coach Gareth Steenson in the build-up to their meeting with Japan in Galway on Sunday, the side hoping to bounce back from that defeat by the USA last weekend.

Fintan McCarthy is digging in to his reserves of bouncebackability too after a disappointing World Rowing Championships last month, Ian O’Riordan talking to the two-time Olympic gold medallist.

And in horse racing, Brian O’Connor looks ahead to next week’s Goffs Orby Sale, Ireland’s premier yearling auction which yielded €52.2 million for 389 horses last year. “It’s unfortunate timing for Horse Racing Ireland that any pre-budget pleading to Government on a theme of An Béal Bocht comes during an ostentatious industry display of rampant financial wellbeing.”

TV Watch: There’s more from the Listowel festival on TG4 from 1.30pm, and at 5pm, RTÉ2 has live coverage of the Republic of Ireland’s European Under-21 Championship qualifier away to Slovakia. At 7pm, Sky Sports Golf kicks off day two of the Presidents Cup, and at 7.45pm, you have your pick of two URC games – Connacht v Stormers (TG4 and Premier Sports 1) and Ulster v Edinburgh (Premier Sports 2).