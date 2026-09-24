Those pushing wunderkind Cavan Sullivan would do well to recall the fate of Freddy Adu

Seconds before the interval, the Philadelphia Union broke down the San Diego FC right. Upon reaching the box, one-time Aston Villa prospect Indiana Vassilev slid the ball across to the onrushing Cavan Sullivan. The 16-year-old allowed it to caress the heel of his left foot, diverting it to the far corner for the opening goal. A marvellous cameo of improvisation. Sixteen minutes later, Vassilev put him through down the inside left channel and Sullivan fired a second through the goalkeeper’s legs. A striker’s finish.

“The kid cannot be stopped,” roared the commentator. “The Cavan show in Cali!”

In his final game before Mauricio Pochettino called him into the United States squad for friendlies against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada, Sullivan scored twice, unfurled a delightful pass that led to another, and served up a trademark display of mercurial impishness to feed the hype machine. Two years after the Union gave him his debut at a preposterous 14, the hysteria intensifies with each passing week. Strong in possession, relentlessly creative, and with a saucy streak to boot, the attacking midfielder buzzes around causing merry havoc in the build and manner of a young Paul Gascoigne.

His burgeoning highlight reel explains the growing belief he is destined for global stardom. Here at last, reckon the giddier cognoscenti, is a true game-changer, the generational talent the sport in America has craved for so long but never quite produced. Until now.

Already pre-signed to Manchester City where he moves after turning 18, the wunderkind is an amalgam of talent, self-belief, invention, and cockiness. Dying his hair on the regular, wearing Adidas Prada collaboration boots with some swagger, he’s a thoroughly modern prospect.

Of course, there may be a need for caution. At a preternaturally young age, Sullivan has lit up Major League Soccer (MLS) but it’s a rather unreliable environment for evaluating potential. Dispatching 45 players from 17 countries to last summer’s World Cup is a sign of rude health that is undermined by still styling itself as a soft-landing for senescent stars deemed past their competitive sell-by dates. Witness the recent footage of Inter Miami’s Messi casually chatting with an opposing coach while lurking on the sideline waiting for a pass.

Cavan Sullivan in action for Philadelphia Union against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on August 16th. Photograph: James Patrick Cooper/ISI Photos/Getty

It’s worth considering too the calibre of players Sullivan is dominating. In a league where the average salary is $695,000, he tore apart a San Diego team where the back four and goalkeeper are up and comers most of whom are barely earning six figures. The Sporting Kansas City defence he tormented last weekend aren’t exactly world-beaters either. A little perspective about levels would not be amiss, especially when the teenager himself, perhaps caught up in the over-exuberance, recently bragged he would have made a difference for the US in their tame World Cup exit to Belgium.

“‘Listen Cavan, MLS is not European football’,” said Brad Friedel, the most successful American export to the Premier League, responding to that comment. “’You are a good talent, but you have a lot to learn. Take it step by step, and maybe you’ll be a star one day’… Think about this in realistic terms. You’re going to put him up against Doku or Lukaku or Trossard. Like that’s who he would be up against on that side, and he thinks he can go in there and cut someone up in a game.”

Cavan Sullivan gets past Red Bull New York's Julian Hall at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey last month. Photograph: Howard Smith/ISI Photos/Getty

Some think Pochettino has called up Sullivan because, despite the Irish-flavoured name, he remains eligible for Germany, a nation desperately seeking a spark plug right now, through his grandpa, Klaus Krippendorff, an eminent University of Pennsylvania academic. Another grandfather, Larry, was long-time head coach at Villanova, and the family is steeped in the sport around Philly. His father, Brendan, played pro for years without making MLS, and his mother, Heike, now a lawyer, was a collegiate star.

The fourth Sullivan brother to graduate from the Philadelphia Union academy, the family pedigree and illustrious sporting genes are why many believe this teen is uniquely equipped to handle the burden of so much expectation. Already polished in media relations, there’s a charming video showing him every inch the eager adolescent unveiling his first EAFC video game card. Discussing his strengths and weaknesses, he’s a little appalled at his passing and dribbling being underrated by the tallymen. The cheerful impudence of youth.

Sullivan recently broke Freddy Adu’s record for most goals and assists in an MLS season by a 16-year-old. How eerily appropriate. Two decades ago, the unfortunate Adu was the gifted kid with the soccer world at his feet. Shooting television commercials opposite Pele and seriously courted by Alex Ferguson at the tender age of 14, he was ultimately chewed up, spat out and finished as a force by 20. The very mention of his name should give serious pause, causing those prematurely pushing this child to remember no amount of youthful promise guarantees greatness.

Back in the summer, Sullivan turned up for training one day, carrying a copy of American Soccer Nation, Mark C Franek’s new history of the game. Franek is his former English teacher and the precocious 16-year-old, surely a first this, penned the foreword.

“My professional journey is just beginning, and I know bigger responsibilities and higher expectations are coming quickly,” wrote Sullivan. “Thanks to the support of my family and a strong foundation built with the help of incredible coaches and teachers, I feel confident, excited, and ready to go out there and ball.”

Ball? He better.