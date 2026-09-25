Alex Dunne takes first Formula 2 win of the season in opening Baku feature race

Alex Dunne has claimed his first win of the Formula 2 season, topping the podium in the weekend’s opening feature race in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The result puts Dunne back in contention for the drivers championship title with two more race weekends remaining – Bahrain serving as the penultimate stop on November 27th-29th before the season wraps up the following weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Rafael Camara is the current front-runner in the drivers championship on 182 points, just one clear of Nikola Tsolov, with Dunne now third on 174.

Dunne started Friday’s feature race on pole after he was fastest in the morning’s first qualifying session, fighting off the challenge of his Rodin team-mate Martinius Stenshorne by just 0.33 seconds.

Dunne got a strong launch to close the door on Stenshorne to turn one, holding his position. He then pushed out his lead and was aided by a safety car, returning to the track from his mandatory pit stop in second, behind Oliver Goethe.

Shortly after the safety car was withdrawn, a crash at turn three saw five drivers, including championship challenger Tsolov, exit the race.

Dunne lined up second for the restart, behind race leader Goethe, and had to wait until lap 16 before finally finding a way past the German, holding the lead to the finish.

The result is the Offalyman’s best performance of the year, having claimed four second-place feature race finishes so far this season, coming in Canada, Monaco, Barcelona and, most recently, Madrid a fortnight ago.

Earlier on Friday, Dunne also picked up seven points with his third-place finish in the sprint race.

The 12th round of the season continues with a second feature race – part of an expanded weekend schedule in Baku – on Saturday (8am Irish time) with Dunne starting from second on the grid behind Stenshorne.