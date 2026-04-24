Derry City begin life at Celtic Park with win over Shamrock Rovers

Premier Division: Derry City 1 (Clarke 26) Shamrock Rovers 0

James Clarke wrote his name into Derry City’s history books with a winning strike against Shamrock Rovers as the Brandywell club began life at Celtic Park with a battling victory.

The first League of Ireland match played at the home of Derry GAA attracted a bumper attendance as 7,104 flocked into the ground which hadn’t witnessed a soccer match since 1943.

Derry settled well into their temporary home, just 400 yards up the road from their traditional base on Lone Moor Road, as they began a new chapter in their colourful history.

It was new ground for the club, which has strengthened its relationship with its GAA neighbours over the past two years by negotiating the rental of Derry GAA’s Centre of Excellence in Owenbeg as its training base.

Derry City and Shamrock Rovers take to the field ahead of kick-off at Celtic Park. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

But in forging ahead the club hasn’t forgotten its past, giving a nostalgic nod to late former captain Ryan McBride and record goalscorer Mark Farren with giant Tifo banners displayed on the College Field Terrace end of the ground.

An impressive 7,104 people flocked into the stadium which dates back to the late 19th century, including an estimated 200 Rovers fans.

Originally developed as a soccer ground, it hosted its first soccer match in October 1894 and was sold to the GAA for £1,000 in September 1943.

It was an occasion three months in the making for Derry City and they showcased it well in front of the Virgin Media cameras.

The extra space at the venue allowed the club to offer reduced ticket pricing – the cheapest in the League of Ireland – at £10 for the Bluebell Terrace End and family packages.

A fan zone featuring a beer truck, face painting and live music generated a real buzz before kick-off. The teams then came out to the pitch to a pyrotechnics display and flame projectors as Derry’s anthem, “Teenage Kicks,” blasted over the tannoy.

The bobbly pitch that hosted Derry’s Ulster Senior Football Championship win over Antrim last weekend didn’t give much hope for a game worthy of the occasion, but it mattered little as Clarke’s first-half strike ensured Derry’s biggest home attendance in over 30 years went home happy.

It was a second consecutive victory for Derry and just a third win on Foyleside this season as they ended Rovers’ three-match winning run and knocked them off top spot.

Tiernan Lynch made two changes from the team that won at Tolka Park last weekend; Darragh Markey and James Olayinka replaced Ben Doherty and Conor Barr as Derry opted for a 4-5-1 formation.

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley ahead of the game. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

Stephen Bradley also made two changes from their Dublin derby win over Bohemians, replacing Aaron Greene and Enda Stevens with Graham Burke and Danny Grant as the Hoops went in search of a fourth win on the bounce.

Derry started brightly but couldn’t capitalise on two well positioned free-kicks from wide on the left side.

Rovers almost broke the deadlock at six minutes when Byrne picked out Greene’s run into the box with a searching pass from deep but the striker directed his shot wide of the far post.

Former Rovers fullback Barry Cotter skilfully skipped past two defenders in the middle of the park but his eventual strike on goal from 20 yards failed to trouble Ed McGinty.

John O’Sullivan rattled a stunning volley off the Derry crossbar from 30 yards in the 21st minute.

Derry scored first in the 26th minute from a corner kick that broke toward the back post. Fleming miskicked his effort and Patrick McClean got his toe to it as it bobbled towards the back post where Clarke gleefully fired into the bottom corner, writing his name in the history books as the first Derry player to score at Celtic Park. It was the Meath man’s third goal in his last five matches.

Clarke brilliantly drifted behind the Rovers defence and pulled the ball back to Thomas but Jake Mulreany blocked his first-time strike inside the six-yard box.

Derry finished the half strongest and from Fleming’s inswinging free-kick Thomas flicked it on and Clarke’s close range header went over the crossbar.

Thomas was brought down 20 yards from the Rovers’ goal seven minutes into the second half by Tunmise Sobowale. O’Reilly’s curling free-kick appeared destined for the back of the net but somehow McGinty produced a stunning save, turning it away from under the crossbar.

Derry’s James Olayinka in action against Shamrock Rovers’ Jake Mulraney. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

Derry came close once again on the hour mark when Cotter crossed deep toward Clarke at the back post but his header deflected off Cleary and went behind for a corner.

Greene turned well on to his left foot 25 yards from the Derry goal with 10 minutes remaining but fired high and wide as Rovers continued to be frustrated.

Seven minutes of stoppage time were signalled, and Beach smartly turned behind Graham Burke’s strike from a narrow angle after a quick throw-in.

Lopes headed narrowly over the crossbar in the dying seconds of the match as Cleary flicked on Burke’s cross.

At the other end Derry sub Henry Rylah tried his luck from just outside the box but McGinty saved comfortably.

There was a scramble in a packed Derry goalmouth as the clock ticked down but the home side defended resolutely, celebrating back-to-back wins and a memorable night at their adopted home.

DERRY CITY: Beach; Cotter (Barr 83), Stott, McClean, Fleming (Doherty 76); Olayinka (Akinyemi 65), O’Reilly, Winchester; Markey, Clarke; Thomas (Rylah 83).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: McGinty; Stevens (McGovern 76), Lopes, Sobowale (Cleary 59), C O’Sullivan (Asamoah 59), J O’Sullivan (Burke 60), Byrne, Ozhianvuna, Mulraney (Brennan 60) Greene, Noonan.

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).