Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather and the blown billion dollar fortune

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

At the peak of his powers, former world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather was so rich he bought a second private jet to transport his retinue of bodyguards about the place. In all, it was estimated that he’d amassed a $1bn fortune. Now? It would appear that he’s blown it all, with the taxman pursuing him for millions. At 49 and in desperate need of another big pay-day, he might even have to climb back in to the ring. Dave Hannigan brings you his story.

Noel McGrath hasn’t earned quite as much from hurling, but he has at least won four All Ireland medals. Gordon Manning talks to the Tipperary man ahead of Sunday’s Munster championship meeting with Cork, the county they beat in last year’s All Ireland final.

Dublin’s footballers open their campaign away to Wicklow on the same day, but they still don’t know if manager Ger Brennan will be on the sideline in Aughrim. He’s appealing the severity of his 12-week suspension for a run-in with a member of Galway’s backroom team during a league game last month. Gordon talks to Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne about the less-than-ideal situation.

After a “bewildering, befuddling” trip to Japan, Ciarán Murphy is all set for the provincial championships. His advice if you’re at any of the games? Leave your phone in your pocket and live it all through your actual eyes, instead of trying to capture the big moments through a “crappy video”.

In rugby, John O’Sullivan talks to Jack Crowley about the current state of affairs in Munster, on and off the field, the province confirming the appointment of Roger Randle as their new attack coach on Wednesday. And Michael Scully hears from Béibhinn Parsons in the build-up to Saturday’s Six Nations meeting with Italy in Galway, the first time the Dexcom Stadium will host a game in the competition.

In football, David Gorman updates us on Ireland’s efforts to qualify for the World Cup, while Muireann Duffy talks to a player who would very much like to be involved in the campaign as it progresses - Crystal Palace striker Kelly Brady.

Gavin Cummiskey, meanwhile, has a rather startling stat - out of the 300 applicants for the 56 new jobs in League of Ireland academies, just six were women. We also have a profile of Mark Goldbridge, the shouty, ranty, sweary YouTuber whose channels have just been bought by Gary Neville’s sports media empire, The Overlap - for a reported seven figure sum.

LIV golfers might have been a bit sweary themselves when news broke about Saudi Arabia possibly withdrawing their financial support from the breakaway league that fractured the sport. That won’t concern Luke Donald too much, the Ryder Cup captain visiting Adare Manor this week, the venue for next year’s competition.

TV Watch: After those final round woes at the Masters, Shane Lowry probably could have done with a breather, but he’s back in action today at the RBC Heritage - Sky’s coverage begins at noon. And a fortnight after her tie for second at the Aramco Championship in Las Vegas, Leona Maguire is in the field for the LA Championship, along with Lauren Walsh (Sky Sports Golf, 11pm).

In between, there are three 8pm European ties to choose from - Nottingham Forest v Porto (Premier Sports 1 and TNT Sports 1 ) and Aston Villa v Bologna (Premier Sports 2 and TNT Sports 2) in the Europa League, and Fiorentina v Crystal Palace (TNT Sports 3) in the Conference League.