Munster confirm Roger Randle as new attack coach

Munster have confirmed that Roger Randle has been appointed as the province’s new attack coach, succeeding Mike Prendergast, who will join Bath.

Randle has signed a two-year contract and will join Munster in July on completion of the 2026 Super Rugby season and subject to obtaining a valid work permit.

He joins from New Zealand Super Rugby side the Chiefs, where has worked for the past eight seasons, including time spent working under Munster head coach Clayton McMillan. Randle has represented clubs and unions across the world and held roles in New Zealand, France, Italy and Japan over the past 31 years as a player and coach.

While primarily based in New Zealand, he worked with the Japan Sevens team from 2014 to 2016, helping them reach the Olympic semi-finals at the Rio Games. Before his current role with the Chiefs, he coached at Waikato in the NPC, the Maori All Blacks, New Zealand Barbarians, and held several clubs, age-grade, and Sevens roles.

A winger in his playing days, he made two appearances for the All Blacks in 2001. At club level, he played in New Zealand, France and Italy over a 12-year professional career. Along with lining out for the Hurricanes and Chiefs in Super Rugby and with Hawke’s Bay and Waikato in the NPC, he also played for Bourgoin in the French Top14 and Italian clubs L’Aquila and Rugby Parma.

Roger Randle has worked with New Zealand side the Chiefs for the past eight seasons. Photograph: Michael Bradley/Getty Images

Randle scored 32 Super Rugby tries in 59 appearances for the Chiefs and represented the New Zealand Sevens at the Commonwealth Games in 1998 and 2002, helping them win two gold medals. He was also regularly selected for the Maori All Blacks throughout his playing career.

Randle has been a coach at the Chiefs since 2019 after joining from Waikato and will link up with McMillan this summer where he will work directly with skills and assistant attack coach Mossy Lawler.

“I’m very pleased that Roger will be joining Munster this Summer,” said McMillan. “I have worked with Roger for many years, and he has always demonstrated an incredible work-ethic and ingenuity when it comes to the attack aspect of the game.

“We are thrilled to have him come on board and believe he will complement the already excellent work that Mossy Lawler is doing on a day-to-day basis.”

Randle added: “I am incredibly excited to be joining a prestigious club like Munster who have such a rich history and incredible supporters. I’m really looking forward to reuniting with Clayton but my focus for now is on the Chiefs and having a successful end to the season.”

Meanwhile, Leinster have confirmed new contracts Tommy O’Brien, Brian Deeny, Paddy McCarthy, Jordan Larmour, Scott Penny and Stephen Smyth.