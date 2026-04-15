Munster players facing up to harsh realities after European disappointment, says Jack Crowley

Munster endured the fug of disappointment in watching the Challenge Cup quarter-finals from afar last weekend at the culmination of a training week in which they addressed their European exit against Exeter and re-set their goals.

The URC represents a singular sentinel in relation to this season’s hopes of silverware, but as a crucial conduit to the financial and playing wellbeing of the province in the short and medium term. Qualification for next season’s Champions Cup requires a top-eight finish in the league stage of the URC.

The debrief was necessary, cathartic to a point, as it fostered a new resolve, but there was no time to wallow in regret. The group addressed the shortcomings individually and collectively. The net effect can be gleaned from Munster’s performance against Benetton at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo on Saturday (kick-off 7.45pm Irish time).

Jack Crowley offered a general insight into the tone of the conversations. “Very disappointed,” he said of the overwhelming sentiment. “There’s been a lot of honest chats. No one’s shying away from the reality of things in terms of results or form.”

He mentioned the threat of redundancies which hover over Munster Rugby and how acutely aware the players are of the unstinting support the players have enjoyed from those whose livelihoods are at risk. “I’m sitting here in Thomond Park, and it reminds me that there’s so many people behind the team.

“We’re the fortunate people that get to go out on to the field, but we’re representing something far greater than ourselves. We had a week off last week due to not being in the quarter-final of the Challenge Cup, which was very disappointing. It was tough to watch at the weekend, the European competitions.

Jack Crowley and Alex Kendellen after Munster's Challenge Cup defeat to Exeter. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

“We’re a very tight-knit group, players and staff, and we had a great training week. But on top of that, we had great meetings where we were open and honest about where we needed to get better as players and how we can improve our performances on the field and deliver what the coaches are providing for us. Ultimately, our basics haven’t been good enough and that’s what’s cost us.

“You ask about the business end of the season, for us the focus is just this weekend. I know there’s four games, and we know the importance of all of them, but there’s no point in focusing on the end of the line.”

If the prep is good, then the fault lines in performance can be traced to pilot error. In that context, the Innishannon native was asked how important it was for the players to take responsibility in real time rather than being wedded to a game plan.

“Yeah, it’s massive. I’d go a step further and say it’s the individual responsibility of the player in the week to prepare as best as he possibly can. Then with that responsibility comes the on-field responsibility. You’ve got to play with your eyes, with your head.

“That’s what the best do – they make live decisions and ultimately they become very hard to play against because they’re seeing what’s actually happening in front of them and not just assuming. So, it’s massive.

“That’s something as players we’ve spoken about, that we’re being given great game plans, structure, strategy, everything. It’s fallen short with us and our ability to deliver that consistently on the field. I suppose that was part of our chats as well. That’s an area of growth for us to be able to own our performances on the field and that’s what we’ve all committed to doing.”

Jack Crowley at the launch of the Pinergy Acutrace energy measurement platform on Wednesday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

But Crowley is adamant that what is taking place off the pitch is not distracting the players. There is no list of excuses. “There’s been no disruption at all. These things always happen in organisations. I suppose it’s funny that we’re obviously not performing on the field, but again, perspective, what if we were performing on the field? Would these questions be linked? I don’t think so.

“I think it’s just a coincidence that it’s happening at the same time. It’s the players’ responsibility: our standards, our habits, how we train and how we perform, it’s ultimately down to the individuals. Coaches can only take us so far, it’s up to us to deliver. (There’s been) no disruption in terms of external.

“That’s why the performances are really disappointing, because we haven’t been living up to the standards that we believe in, and that’s something where we had a good honest reflection and where we’ll focus (on).

“We’re out of Europe. Europe’s on the line for next year, qualification for the URC playoffs is on the line. There’s (lots) that you could say looks challenging, it’s how you respond. It’s important to keep things in perspective, context is the key.”

Asked about Clayton McMillan, Crowley heaped praise on how the head coach has conducted himself for the team through a disappointing run of results.

“His consistency, it’s admirable,” said Crowley. “He’s honest, he’s respectful, he’s driven. He’s unflappable.”

Qualities his Munster team will need to mimic if last week’s re-set is to be successful.

*Jack Crowley was speaking at the launch of Pinergy’s Acutrace energy measurement platform.