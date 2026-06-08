Manchester United think they can beat City to £100m-rated Elliot Anderson

Manchester United remain intent on signing Elliot Anderson, with the club’s executives optimistic they can beat Manchester City in the race to acquire the 23-year-old midfielder, who is valued at about £100m (€115m) by Nottingham Forest.

Jason Wilcox, United’s director of football, is also monitoring Mateus Fernandes as another option to strengthen the midfield department of Michael Carrick’s squad. West Ham are believed to want in the region of £80m for the 21-year-old Portuguese, though this may prove an unrealistic fee.

City are considered favourites to sign Anderson, who is expected to start in England’s opening World Cup match against Croatia on June 17th.

Forest have rejected City’s initial £80m bid for the player, and United believe he can be persuaded to move to Old Trafford.

United have already agreed a €40.5m (£35m) deal with Atalanta for Éderson, the 26-year-old Brazil midfielder, who is expected to be paid approximately £70,000 a week at Old Trafford. Anderson’s salary at Forest is considerably higher at about £100,000 a week, and he can expect to receive a 50% increase on this regardless of which Manchester club he joins.

Jim Ratcliffe remains intent on trimming costs at United but the club’s co-owner would be prepared to meet Anderson’s wage demands should the former Newcastle United player decide to join United rather than City. Anderson has a contract until June 2029 with Forest but it is widely expected that he will depart this summer.

Fernandes, who is not part of Portugal’s World Cup squad, was paid about £70,000 a week by West Ham but that was cut by 50% after their relegation from the Premier League last month, meaning any salary he would receive at United would fit into Ratcliffe’s desired budget.

Wilcox was Southampton’s director of football when Fernandes signed for the south-coast club in August 2024 and his move to West Ham 12 months later was overseen by Kyle Macaulay, the club’s then head of recruitment. When Graham Potter was sacked as manager in October, Macaulay also departed and joined United as head of senior scouting.

United are also interested in Carlos Baleba but Brighton believe the 22-year-old Cameroon midfielder will remain at the south coast club.

Casemiro, whose departure from United in the close season weakened Carrick’s midfield options, is expected to join Inter Miami in the MLS. Yet as LA Galaxy own the 34-year-old’s discovery rights, Inter have to agree compensation with the Los Angeles club before any deal can go through. — Guardian