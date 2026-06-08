‘My recovery has started’ - Christian Eriksen ‘feeling good’ in wake of collapse

Denmark and Ukraine players gather in a huddle after Christian Eriksen had been taken away in an ambulance from Odense Stadium on Sunday. Photograph: Bo Amstrup/AFP via Getty Images

Christian Eriksen said he is “feeling good” and his “recovery has already started” after being released from hospital less than 24 hours after he collapsed in Denmark’s friendly against Ukraine.

Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, held his chest in the 65th minute of Sunday’s fixture and fell to the ground

The 34-year-old briefly fell unconscious and the match was halted and swiftly abandoned.

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In a statement posted to Instagram on Monday, the former Tottenham and Manchester United star, already fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator device after his 2021 collapse, wrote: “I want to let everyone know that I am doing well and that I am home with my family.

“As you can probably imagine, receiving a shock from my ICD has had a major impact on both me and my family, but I want to reassure everyone that this was a different situation from what happened in 2021.

“I am feeling good, and my recovery has already started.

“In addition to being grateful for the support and assistance of all the players and the medical team on the field, I am also incredibly grateful to the doctors who have cared for me and my heart over the years.

“Thanks to their expertise, my ICD did exactly what it was designed to do: protect me when I needed it.

“For now, my focus is on recovering, spending time with my family, going on vacation, and playing football with my children.”

Eriksen required cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) during a 1-0 defeat to Finland at Parken Stadium on June 12th, 2021.

The midfielder, who had a pacemaker fitted days later, was contracted to Inter Milan at the time.

However, Serie A rules prevent players being able to play in the league with a pacemaker and Eriksen resumed his career at Brentford in 2022 before he enjoyed a three-year spell at Manchester United.

He joined Wolfsburg last summer on a two-year deal, but his latest medical emergency is set to cast significant doubt over his playing future.

Denmark will not play in the World Cup after they failed to qualify for the tournament which gets under way on Thursday.