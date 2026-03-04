McCabe and O’Sullivan injuries compound France defeat

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

When it rains, it buckets down. Not only did the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign begin with a defeat by France in Tallaght on Tuesday evening, Katie McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan are both injury doubts for Saturday’s game away to the Netherlands. Gavin Cummiskey reports on a game that Ireland led with 20 minutes to go, the result leaving head coach Carla Ward “gutted”, while Malachy Clerkin picks out Emily Murphy and Caitlin Hayes as the star performers in his player ratings.

In rugby, Gordon D’Arcy had dismissed those who peddled doom about the state of the Irish rugby team before Twickenham, but he’s “not suddenly euphoric now” - there are still improvements required “for a squad that’s busy forging a new identity”. And he’s hoping to see some of them against Wales on Friday.

Ulster’s Nick Timoney is set to make his first Six Nations start in that game, and, Gerry Thornley tells us, the good news might not end there for the province - Jacob Stockdale could replace the injured James Lowe while Tom Stewart and Tom O’Toole might also feature.

Muireann Duffy will have live updates from Andy Farrell’s team announcement today, the line-up set to be announced at 2pm this afternoon.

Timoney has had to be patient for his opportunity, the 30-year-old telling Johnny Watterson that there were times he was “fairly sure I wouldn’t be playing for Ireland again”. But perseverance and belief are paying off.

Nathan Johns, meanwhile, takes a statistical trip through the Six Nations so far, the data throwing up some “interesting tactical trends” in how each of the sides are approaching the tournament.

In Gaelic games, Gordon Manning looks forward to a pivotal weekend in the National Hurling League, among the most significant games the meeting of Wexford and Clare - Wexford need at least a draw to keep their promotion hopes alive.

Gordon also talks to Kerry footballing great Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh who fears the standard of the game here will suffer if the ever-growing talent drain to AFLW clubs continues. A record 40-plus Irish women will feature in this year’s Aussie Rules season.

TV Watch: South Africa and New Zealand square up in the first of the T20 World Cup semi-finals in Kolkata today (Sky Sports Cricket, from 1.30pm), and later there are another bunch of Premier League games to choose from - Brighton v Arsenal, Aston Villa v Chelsea and Manchester City v Nottingham Forest at 7.30, and Newcastle v Manchester United at 8.15 (all on TNT Sports). And at 8pm, Celtic can move above Rangers in to second if they get the better of Aberdeen (Sky Sports Football).