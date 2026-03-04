Kerry great Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh signals fears about talent drain to AFL Women’s game

Kerry's Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh: 'I’d just be fearful of the standard dropping because of those high-profile players leaving.' Photograph: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, one of Kerry’s greatest ever footballers, fears the standard of the women’s game could suffer due to the continuing talent drain of top players leaving to join AFLW clubs.

The expected loss of Kobe McDonald for Mayo football might have garnered plenty of column inches and airtime over the last fortnight, but the wave of players moving to Australia is a more widespread problem for the Ladies Gaelic Football Association right now.

Among those will be Meath’s Vikki Wall, Cork’s Hannah Looney and Kayleigh Cronin.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh, who retired at the end of 2024 having played with the Kerry seniors for 17 years, has watched with concern as more and more LGFA footballers depart to play Aussie Rules.

“It’s very hard to tell a girl, ‘no, you can’t go and live a professional life over in Australia for yourself’.

“On the other hand, I think it is kind of taking away from our own ladies’ football game in Ireland, which I’m afraid of as well, all the main players are heading off,” says the five-time All Star.

“Look, I wish them all the very best of luck, but it is kind of frightening times for ladies’ football when our best players are going overseas and won’t be playing in the championship because they’re the girls that you want to be seeing.

“There are a few from Kerry there and I wish them all the best. We always watch them and keep seeing their progress, but yeah, I do fear for ladies’ football.”

The problem for the LGFA and the GAA is that squaring the circle of how to put some structure to the flow of players Down Under is proving almost impossible.

August 2024: Kerry's Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh lifts the the Brendan Martin Cup after her side's victory in the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship final against Galway at Croke Park. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Ní Mhuircheartaigh, an All-Ireland winner in 2024, says she would never have had any desire to make such a move, but completely understands why many others are availing of the opportunities.

“It’s very hard because I suppose girls are seeing a professional life over in Australia.

“Anyone would love to go training, have games and be able to recover right away instead of having to work the next day. So, it is very hard, they’re living a professional life, they’re getting paid for it,” adds the 2023 Women’s Footballer of the Year.

“We can’t do that here in Ireland and the LGFA can’t do that for our ladies’ footballers because it is an amateur sport.”

But the overarching issue remains the impact this loss of players will have on the women’s game here.

“I think something has to be done,” she says. “I don’t know what week it was, maybe it was before Christmas, there were five, six, seven players from the ladies’ game announced to be going over to Australia.

“It was all the highly established players. And it was just getting to the stage where you were like, ‘hold on a minute, who’s going to be left at all here?’ I feel something has to be done because ladies’ football is a huge thing and ... I’d just be fearful of the standard dropping because of those high-profile players leaving.”