Gordon D’Arcy: Ireland’s Twickenham breakdown dominance can pave way for success against Wales

The Twickenham legacy carries a hint of danger from an Ireland perspective, specifically that perspective could be swallowed whole in victory. One afternoon’s work shouldn’t gloss over the improvements still required for a squad that’s busy forging a new rugby identity.

Before the Six Nations began, I noted that the anxiety swirling around Irish rugby was, in its own peculiar way, a gift. It allowed for a proper appraisal of where Ireland stood after a troubled November Test series.

Andy Farrell challenged his players through the medium of selection and waited for the response. It was an uncomfortable process for some, especially after Paris, highlighting a malaise that extended into the first half of the game against Italy. The Italians proved a handful.

And then there was Twickenham. The same voices that had suggested that Ireland’s decline was a terminal slide were happy to hop back on the bandwagon, once again “believers”. That’s not analysis. It’s akin to looking out a window, telling people what colour the sky is, and calling it a weather forecast.

My position hasn’t shifted dramatically in either direction. I didn’t peddle a sense of impending doom before the tournament, and I’m not suddenly euphoric now. What I am curious about is what Farrell has managed across these last two games, the changes he made, the buttons he pushed; it tells me something important about the squad’s current rugby status.

Dropping Jamison Gibson-Park against Italy was not punishment. I wrote that, and I’ll say it again. It was a timely reminder that nobody is indispensable. When he came back to start at Twickenham, he was electric, and that is no coincidence.

Farrell is a coach who knows his players intimately enough to use discomfort as a tool. The bench against Italy didn’t just add energy; it changed what the game looked like, and with the benefit of hindsight, the trajectory of the team in the tournament. That is valuable information, if you’re willing to use it.

Wales' Louis Rees-Zammit is tackled by Scotland's Ben White (left) and Matt Fagerson (centre) during the Six Nations match at Cardiff. Photograph: Nigel French/PA

Which brings me to Wales, and to a word I want to use carefully: opportunity. Ireland came very close to losing in Cardiff last season; a flat performance against their fiery hosts almost proved calamitous. There is no excuse this week for Farrell’s side.

Wales’ performance against Scotland underlined the fact that if you’re not properly attuned mentally and physically against a team, you run the risk of being caught out. However, it’s genuinely hard to see what Wales will bring to prevent Ireland from winning on Friday night, and doing so with a matchday 23 that looks different from the one in the Stade de France.

Farrell has the chance to learn as he watches his side win. I’ve played in teams before when we were riding the crest of a wave and the coach was able to drop younger players with limited experience in, alongside a seasoned core.

It offered a safety net for the “newbies” to taste top-level rugby surrounded by players who were serial achievers at Test level. When it goes well, it can be a way of fast-tracking a player’s development. They get to understand the progression in quality required to step from club to international and what’s required to have the same impact.

I played all three roles at some point in my career: the young pup dropped in; the seasoned pro; and, eventually, the guy making space.

Over the last three matches, we have seen players’ performances drive selection, which in turn has had a dramatic effect on the output and results. There is a core group of players around which the spine of the team is being built and they are driving the momentum in matches.

Pre-tournament, the mood music was very much about winning games by hook or by crook. Now, with these core players re-emerging, there is an opportunity to test a few players at this level, with the cavalry a whistle away if required.

Italy's Federico Ruzza is tackled by Ireland's Edwin Edogbo during the home side's Six Nations fixture in Dublin. Photograph: Inpho

Edwin Edogbo locking down alongside James Ryan, think about what that means for a young secondrow. Not just the minutes, but the education of playing alongside an elite international with 80 caps. You learn more in one of those games than in a month of training.

The same logic applies elsewhere, Nick Timoney at seven, given a chance to impose himself in a pack that is attacking at the breakdown. That breakdown dominance was a point of difference in Twickenham and will be the foundation stone of everything we do against Wales.

I would like to see Nathan Doak start against Wales. Ulster have reinvigorated players. Stu McCloskey’s form is now a key component of Ireland’s attack. Ulster have given Doak the platform and he has taken it.

Put him alongside Jack Crowley, composed, intelligent, willing to play what’s in front of him, and you have a halfback pairing that could deliver something real, while resting and keeping Gibson-Park fresh.

Every player believes they can play every match at the highest level, but I know first-hand how much can change in six months when you are in those golden years. With 18 or so matches left before the World Cup in Australia, Gibson-Park’s legs are among the most precious resources Irish rugby has. Finding out now whether Doak can carry a performance is worth infinitely more than leaving that question unanswered until the knock-out stages of a World Cup.

There are bigger pictures in the background. World Cup, player development, squad depth and many more. However, I think it would be a missed opportunity to view the Wales match in isolation. It has to be viewed in tandem with what is a bigger challenge on Saturday week, when Scotland rock up to Dublin.

Scotland against Wales showed something that has stayed with me. Uncharacteristic composure from the Scots. They were buried and they didn’t panic. They came back. For the first time in a long time, I genuinely think Gregor Townsend’s side may be as well-equipped to beat Ireland as they have ever been in his tenure.

That match on Saturday week is the one that matters most right now, the one that will tell us whether Twickenham was a performance born of necessity in a backs against the wall desperation, or the first sign of something more durable. The next step, though, is to beat Wales. And the team selection will reveal a great deal about Farrell’s mindset in approaching that task.