Ireland v Wales team announcement: Andy Farrell offers fresh opportunities against Wales

Ireland team to be announced at 2pm

Good morning all!

After a week off, the Six Nations returns for round four, with Andy Farrell to name his side to face Wales at the Aviva Stadium on Friday evening.

The Ireland team announcement is due to be made at 2pm, so we’ve a while to go on that front.

However, Wales are up and at ‘em bright and early this morning as Steve Tandy is due to name his side around 9am.

To kick us off, how about we take a look at Gerry Thornley’s predictions.

He thinks Ulster’s Nick Timoney is in line to start on Friday night, with Jacob Stockdale also expected to return to the starting fold.

“With Farrell evidently more inclined to rotate in this more congested Six Nations of five games in a six-week window, and perhaps with one eye on the next World Cup, the signs are that there might be further changes, especially up front,” Gerry writes.

Read his predictions in full below:

